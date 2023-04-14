CHARLESTOWN — Three pieces of property in Charlestown with mysterious boundaries are at the center of a search to determine who owns the properties.
Renee Capano, president of the Charlestown Board of Town Commissioners, showed the rest of the board the properties in question along Tasker Lane, at Calvert Street and Louisa Lane and Where Beach Road and Carpenter’s Point Road meet.
“This has never been a problem before but now we have new property owners saying, ‘Nuh-uh,’” Capano said.
At issue is whether any of these small segments are town-owned and, if so, where. For decades it has been assumed the lots were town property and, as such, were open to public access. However, new residents of the waterfront town don’t want trespassers.
“One property owner wants to put in a fence and rip wrap,” Capano said. Another property owner takes issue with vehicles parking on what she considers her property.
Commissioner Richard Mahan noted that public access is important to the town.
“There are people who walk the shoreline daily and we need to know where the shoreline is,” Mahan said. Also, the foot bridge in Foot Log park is part of the mystery. It has a lot of foot traffic, to the consternation of neighbors.
Capano suggested if the property along Carpenter’s Point and Beach Road is town-owned, it could become another park.
“It’s a huge piece of property,” Capano said. “We could clear the fallen trees and make trails.”
She felt that work could be done by town staff and volunteers without any risk to the Chesapeake Bay and the watershed.
Commissioner Robert Rinehart suggested that Cecil County should be able to help by sharing its Meets and Bounds Survey. Bryan Lightner, town administrator, also suggested that road rights-of-way also be established.
The board agreed to investigate, with Commissioner Loucretia Wood suggesting that the property abutting Foot Log Park at Tasker Lane be first because of the town park.
“We want every single thing done so nobody can say anything,” Wood said. That includes clear signage.
Charlestown will pay for a survey from Foot Log Park to Tasker Lane and will conduct title searches for Beach Road and Carpenter’s Point Road.
