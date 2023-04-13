CHARLESTOWN — The Board of Town Commissioners have agreed to withhold payment to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office when reports are not filed in a timely manner.
Like other Cecil County towns, Charlestown has a contract with the sheriff’s office to provide law enforcement presence and enforcement. The deputies volunteer to take the extra shift after finishing an assigned CCSO shift, for which the deputies are paid by the town contract. At the end of each four hour shift the deputies are expected to file a report indicating where and how they patrolled, made arrests, wrote tickets, made premises checks, and other law enforcement duties.
“We make it easy for them,” said Commissioner Loucretia Wood, a former deputy. Wood said deputies can write out their shift report and slide it in the slot on the door of town hall. Commissioner Richard Mahan suggested the report could even be written on the laptop in the patrol cars and emailed to town hall.
“But we should not pay until we get the reports,” Mahan said. Wood agreed.
“You have to give us something to show they are working,” Wood said. “And I don’t want to hear ‘as soon as possible.’”
Lt. Michael Holmes, CCSO spokesman, said the agency is aware of the issue.
“When deputies work these details they have to fill out a sheet,” Holmes said. The sheets are emailed to whoever is the contact person in each town. Port Deposit also has a contract to provide police protection through the sheriff’s department.
Along with the patrol reports, the board also wants to receive the monthly crime report on a timely basis.
Mahan made the motion, to which the board agreed, to “insist on a patrol report at the end of a shift and if we don’t we will withhold payment.”
Holmes said deputies get paid $55 an hour through the contract. There is extra money attached to the contract to cover the cost of the equipment and fuel, he added.
“Deputies sign up for spots on a monthly basis,” he said. “Generally the assignments are 4-hour blocks.”
He said the deputies can take the shift any time they are not assigned to work for the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Elkton, North East, Perryville and Rising Sun have their own police departments.
