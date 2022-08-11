If the equipment looks familiar, it used to be at the Skate Park on Delaware Avenue in Elkton. It’s now been installed at Charlestown Athletic Complex and will be officially opened Friday evening at 6 p.m.
Located in the Charlestown Athletic Complex at Frederick and Ogle Streets, the Skate Park officially opens Friday night and will be open dawn to dusk, free of charge.
The ribbon will be cut Friday night at 6 p.m. as Charlestown officially opens its Skate Park at Frederick and Ogle Streets.
CHARLESTOWN — According to Bryan Lightner, town administrator, the Charlestown Skate Park came together quickly.
“The kids in town had a dream of a skate park,” he said, noting during the pandemic kids were riding their boards a lot.
Friday night at 6 p.m. the ribbon will be cut and then the fun will begin. However, it’s been a wicked couple of weeks.
“We got the equipment from the town of Elkton,” Lightner said, adding, “They weren’t using it any more.”
With a loaned flatbed from the county, Charlestown staffers made a half dozen trips back and forth to bring the rails, half pipes and other equipment back to town.
“Then lots of volunteers worked on patching and anchoring the equipment in place in the Charlestown Athletic Complex at Frederick and Ogle Streets,” Lightner said.
While other towns have poo-pooed skateparks for fear of liability, Lightner said he did his research and found that the additional cost to insure the park through the Local Government Insurance Trust was nominal.
“We ended up paying a little bit more but how much more important is this park to the kids in town?” he said.
It was the skaters that approached the town and asked for a skate park, making their case before a meeting of the Board of Town Commissioners.
Elkton had a skate park on Delaware Avenue for several years in the early 2000s but there was a $3 charge to use the facility. It closed several years ago due to lack of use and vandalism, according to Mary Magaw, director of Elkton Parks and Recreation.
Just like other playgrounds and park facilities in Charlestown, the skate park will be open dusk to dawn, free of charge.
