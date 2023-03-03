CHARLESTOWN — The Board of Commissioners tabled all the proposed changes to the Charlestown Zoning Code after finding that some of the changes suggested by Planning and Zoning could hurt the town.
Those changes affect short term rentals, building in buffer zones, and fundraising for non-profits.
There’s a handful of short term rental properties in town whose owners work with such well known companies as VRBO and Airbnb to bring people into Charlestown for a week or so at a time to enjoy the waterfront town.
Now, the commissioners are debating whether this is a business and is it one that needs zoning regulation.
“We deleted the language that short term rental requires a permit,” said Bryan Lightner, town administrator.
However, Trey Giraldi is one of those short term rental owners and questioned why he was suddenly in the spotlight.
“Are we doing anything wrong? I feel like we’re being attacked,” Giraldi said.”We want to be part of the community and help it thrive.”
Dan Rubert lives next door to one of these rentals and misses the neighborly relationship.
“It’s like a hotel. It seems like we’re going into a commercial Charlestown,” Rubert said.
Commission President Karl Fockler said the only danger here is saturation.
“My concern is what if all the homes turn into Air BNB or VRBO,” Fockler said. However, Giraldi countered that, while it’s true that his rental property is not providing a neighbor relationship, he still feels like he is doing more than his part to help the community – including regular upkeep.
“We have complete control of who we rent to,” he said, adding the same is not true for long term rental housing. “If we have a bad guest we can knock on the door and say get out.”
Landlords, on the other hand, often struggle for a year or more to get rid of a bad tenant. “We need to know what we can to do make everybody happy,” Giraldi said. “We provide a big value.”
Although charging taxes to these properties is off the table, Fockler said he would not be opposed to that.
“It could be money to help the town so I don’t necessarily look at the tax as a terrible thing,” he said. “I don’t have anything against short term rentals but we’re a community of people that live here.”
Also in question was language keeping these rental properties from being at or close to the beach by restricting them from the Shoreline Critical Area.
Lightner said homes already within 100 feet of the buffer could operate as bed and breakfasts with a special exception, but he said the point here is to deny new construction. The board agreed to strike that language from the code.
“But the two biggest changes to zoning is about home based occupations,” Lightner said.
Planning and Zoning Commission members crafted two definitions for home-based occupations. Type 1 has no employees or customers. Type 2 would have one or more employees and customers.
“That would need a special exception,” Lightner said. Traffic and parking would be among the considerations for a business operating in a residential neighborhood.
The commission also suggested changes to the low density residential area that would cut off any fund raising for clubs or organizations in the R1 district.
Commissioner Loucretia Wood had a problem with that change.
“So if the Boys and Girls club wants to sell cookies they can’t. If the firehouse can’t have bingo it can’t operate,” Wood said.
“This is really bad policy and should be stricken,” said Karl Fockler, president of the Board of Commissioners. “You’ve got to allow them to make money.”
Lightner will go back and edit the code and bring it back to the board for its March 14 meeting and a vote.
