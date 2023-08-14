CHARLESTOWN — On the 1.2 acres behind the current town hall, sometime in the future will stand a new Charlestown Town Hall.
The current town hall, built in 1878 as a two room school house, will then become a community center.
"The building isn't going anywhere," said Commissioner Richard Mahan.
However the Board of Town Commissioners have realized that the functionality of town hall is inefficient and doesn't lend itself to a large turnout for the twice-monthly town meetings.
"It's only 470 square feet," Mahan said. When he first moved to town, before getting elected to the board Mahan would attend town meetings and noticed the cramped quarters.
"I'm into architecture," Mahan said. He asked if he could come up with some ideas to make the space work better. "That lead to where we are now."
The commissioners recently turned their ideas for repurposing the existing town hall and building a commercial kitchen, accessible bathrooms and the new town hall over to an architect for design.
"That design should be done by June 2024," said Bryan Lightner, town administrator.
It's not going to be just a town hall and a community center but also an emergency operations center when needed.
"We need the emergency operations center so the town has a place to go," Mahan said. He cited times during recent storms where flooding covered every road that could have helped residents get to higher ground. While the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services will open a shelter during such emergencies, both Mahan and Lightner posed the situation that flooding may mean getting their elderly, disabled and children to Perryville High School for example, is no longer an option.
"We feel like town hall has got to stay open," Lightner said. "Charlestown Fire Company has some sort of EOC capacity but this would be supplemental."
Mahan said an estimated cost has not been discussed yet. Since the town already owns the land there is no money needed to purchase. However there will be the required surveys, studies and stormwater management.
"We're looking at all our funding options," Lightner said. Charlestown has already allocated $225,000 in town funds and another $25,000 of its ARPA funds. Mahan said that shows lending agencies such as USDA and FEMA that there is a level of commitment.
"Our project really will be inexpensive," Mahan said.
Also in the new center square proposal is a new building for the Charlestown Post Office, which is currently tucked next to town hall. Lightner pointed to a free standing building that would be erected for the post office.
