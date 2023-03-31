Charlestown board votes to give land to fire company

The Board of Town Commissioners in Charlestown agreed that an L-shaped piece of property the town owns, which runs in between Charlestown Fire Company and Market Street Cafe, will be given to the fire company, instead of sold to them. The elected officials agreed that long overdue paving also needs to be done.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown’s Board of Town Commissioners voted Tuesday to give the Charlestown Fire Company a small piece of land with the stipulation that the property gets paved and then will be maintained by the fire company.


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.