The Board of Town Commissioners in Charlestown agreed that an L-shaped piece of property the town owns, which runs in between Charlestown Fire Company and Market Street Cafe, will be given to the fire company, instead of sold to them. The elected officials agreed that long overdue paving also needs to be done.
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown’s Board of Town Commissioners voted Tuesday to give the Charlestown Fire Company a small piece of land with the stipulation that the property gets paved and then will be maintained by the fire company.
After discussing the issue at the March 14 town meeting where CFC Chief Jason Barrow and President George Stanko informed Charlestown the fire company was prepared to purchase the property, there was more debate Tuesday, ultimately leading to giving the L-shaped strip of land away.
Bryan Lightner, Charlestown Town Administrator, said the land was originally part of a large square in the center of town that included Town Hall, the Post Office and the cemetery attached to St. John’s United Methodist Church.
“We don’t know how that section got left out,” Lightner said of the original dispatch of the land on Market Street where the fire company is located. The parcel runs in between the fire station and Market Street Cafe and makes a left turn to the back of the fire station. It’s used for parking. The fire company has had a lease agreement with Charlestown since at least 1999, according to Barrow.
Barrow told the board that the land was assessed at $22,000. While the town wanted its name off the deed out of concern for liability — since it is a parking lot — Lightner said the town attorney insisted they get their own appraisal. He added the town had a contract signed to get the lot paved.
Commissioner Loucretia Wood said the town should continue with plans to pave the land before turning it over to the fire company.
“It’s our responsibility, not theirs,” Wood said, adding it should be given when “it’s done, it’s fixed and it looks nice.” The board agreed to move forward with its contract with McGuirk Construction to pave the strip of land.
The parking area is deteriorating from where it meets Market Street through the length of the lot. There’s a growing pot hole at the entrance.
Commissioner Richard Mahan, while agreeing with the donation, said it should come with something in writing.
“I would like some sort of guarantee or stipulation that they’re going to maintain it,” Mahan said. “We’re going to give something so we have a right to get something.”
