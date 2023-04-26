CHARLESTOWN — There's an opening on the Town of Charlestown's Board of Town Commissioners with the sudden resignation Tuesday of Commissioner Jeffrey Fields.
Commission President Renee Capano made the announcement at the start of the town meeting, saying Fields' resignation was effective immediately. She gave no reason for his departure.
Fields could not be reached for comment.
The board voted to accept Fields' resignation and started the process to complete his term through March 2024.
Fields was first elected to the board in 2018. He was re-elected to the board in 2020, but quit before that two-year term ended. Town meeting minutes do not indicate his departure but there is a reference in the June 8, 2021 minutes of an executive session at the conclusion of that town meeting. At the next meeting, Doug Miller was sworn into office.
Fields ran another successful campaign in 2022, which ended Tuesday.
Posted to the CharlestownMd.org website is a notice to fill the volunteer position. Candidates must be a town resident for at least one year, be 21 or older and registered to vote.
Letters of interest should be delivered to Bryan Lightner, town administrator, at town hall, 241 Market St., or emailed to blightner@charlestownmd.org.
The board will select a new commissioner, then announce their choice at the May 9 meeting and administer the oath of office.
