CHARLESTOWN — After hearing from residents at a public hearing, Charlestown’s Board of Commissioners has approved the ownership of backyard chickens in town limits, regardless of the size of the property.
“Our pets ordinance allows for chickens,” Bryan Lightner, Charlestown town administrator, told the board Tuesday night.
“We removed the requirement for minimum lot size,” Lightner said of the changes made from the hearing. “Non-conforming plots are exempt as long as they have state licensing.”
However, Commissioner Renee Capano reminded the board that not everyone liked the idea.
“There’s a lady with a business trying to raise chickens with different color eggs,” Capano said, indicating that the lady didn’t want to lose potential customers.
Residents have to register the flock with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and the flock must be contained to the property. State registration is free. They must also build a coop that contains the animals and it can only be in the rear of the yard. A permit for the coop is $75.
Cecil County approved backyard chickens in 2022, provided the flocks are located in certain districts on property of at least an acre. However, within town limits those governing bodies have made their own decisions. Perryville’s elected body voted down the flocks in town limits.
In Charlestown, flock size is capped at 6 with a caveat for the rooster in existing flocks. This new zoning allows only for hens.
“We also heard at the hearing from a woman with a noise complaint,” said Commissioner Loucretia Wood. “So we added the noise language.”
The noise language gives an owner up to three violations before action is taken against a foul-mouthed fowl.
Capano agreed that noise complaints could increase as more residents add backyard flocks to provide their own household with eggs and meat.
“And with the cost of eggs,” Wood added. The retail price of a dozen eggs has surpassed the cost of a gallon of gasoline over the past eight months.
