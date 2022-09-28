ELKTON — After growing from 23 enrolled students to 842 in just three years, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Cecil County is hoping for community support to get more students involved and reading. The charitable book-gifting program, led by the Women’s Civic League of North East, works to promote early literacy in Cecil County students.
“The latest census shows that there are over 6,000 children in our target age range and we want to engage the community to gain their support and their advocacy all to help us continue to grow,” said Jessica Kaley, a member of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Cecil County Committee.
The free program targets children between the ages of birth and five-years-old. Participants receive a free book in the mail every month – totaling 12 books a year and 60 books overall if participants are registered at birth.
“We do not charge the families for these books,” said Vice President of the Women’s Civic League Elaine Gwiazdowski. “They do not pay a thing that’s why the fundraising end of our operation is so critical.”
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a nationwide program that is partnered with international publisher Penguin Random House, who produces the books for the program. Each book costs the program approximately $2.10 in mailing and distribution, equating to roughly $25 dollars a year per student spent in delivering books.
“Our committee is responsible for securing the funds to keep this program running,” said Sharon Rosenberg, the founder of Cecil County’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. “We need funding to keep this program going and not pause it for any reason.”
Rosenberg also notes that the committee’s goal is to reach 1,000 students by the end of 2022. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Cecil County started with 23 registered students in 2019. In 2020, that number jumped to 342 then continued to grow in 2021 to 600. Registration in 2022 is currently 842.
“We want the business people of Cecil County to understand that this is an investment in their company’s future,” said Kaley. “Every local child that we help succeed in school becomes a potential leader for Cecil County, a better equipped employee for local businesses and a more informed and involved citizen.”
