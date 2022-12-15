Elkton High School held a ceremony honoring some of the people involved in the renovation of the gymnasium, including Town of Elkton Commissioners Earl Piner and Charles Givens, Cecil County Councilwoman Jackie Gregory and CCPS Superintendent Jeffery Lawson.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT SMITH
The gymnasium before the renovation project begins.
PHOTO COURTESY OF ETHAN FRANCIS
Cecil County Public School Superintendent Jeffery Lawson accepts an award from Elkton High School Principal Jim Leitgeb at the gymnasium ceremony Friday night.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT SMITH
Cecil County Public School Board of Education member Dianne Heath accepts an award from Elkton High School Principal Jim Leitgeb at the gymnasium ceremony Friday night.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT SMITH
The Elkton High School gymnasium partway through the renovation project.
ELKTON — Back in June, Cecil County Public Schools embarked on a project renovating the gymnasium floor at Elkton High School.
The CCPS board decided it was in the best interest of the students to renovate the gymnasium to better it for future generations.
“I think it sends the right message to students, and to the community in general that the school system, and the county in general, value what is done out here,” Jeffery Lawson, CCPS superintendent, said.
According to Jim Leitgeb, EHS principal, the gymnasium was in desperate need of repair and a danger to students and staff that set foot in the gym.
“The gym floor that was in here had a lot of ripples and bubbles throughout the court, especially in the middle of the lane, which really caused an unsafe, playing environment for our student athletes,” Leitgeb said. “Their ankles could roll very easily and the ball could go in different directions.”
The funding for the project came from the school system’s fund balance.
The project began in June and ended in September. The dedication ceremony on Friday at EHS was to honor some of the people involved in the project, including Lawson, CCPS Board of Education Member Dianne Heath, members of the Cecil County Council and Elkton Town Commissioners Earl Piner and Charles Givens.
“It’s great to be able to have a new facility or clean, fresh, usable facility for the kids for our community to be able to come in and use it as well,” Heath said. “I attended Elkton High School and graduated from here, so it’s a little near and dear to my heart to be able to have the gym look so good. It looks amazing and I’m just thankful that we were able to get it done.”
