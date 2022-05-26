CECIL COUNTY — From the solemn to the celebratory, there are ways to remember the fallen all over the county this Memorial Day.
There will be ceremonies with wreaths lain, music and speeches and of course the annual Elkton Memorial Day Parade.
Memorial Day is when those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while in service to our country are remembered. Originally called Decoration Day, it began during the Civil War, first celebrated nationally in 1868. In 1967, by an act of Congress, the holiday became Memorial Day.
Saturday events:
Members of Elkton VFW Post 8175 will go to two cemeteries at 9 a.m. to erect small American flags on the graves of veterans. They will perform this solemn honor at Elkton Methodist Cemetery on High Street and at Elkton Cemetery on Howard Street. Members will also clean up the graves as needed.
A Soldier's Cross will be dedicated at Oxford Area Recreation Authority Park, 900 West Locust St. in Oxford at 2 p.m. The cross has been donated by the Mount America Foundation to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Sunday events:
Jerry Skrivanek Post 8185 in Port Deposit will host a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. at the post, 520 Susquehanna River Road. There will be a luncheon at noon.
Monday events:
At Brick Meetinghouse in Calvert there will be a ceremony to remember the Maryland 400, including the Tomb of the Unknowns. The 9 a.m. ceremony includes wreath laying and a bagpiper playing Amazing Grace. The colonial era church is located at 1 Brick Meeting House Road near Calvert Elementary School.
Oxford will mark Memorial Day with a Remembrance Walk and Ceremony starting at 9:30. It's an interactive yet solemn event starting at Oxford Memorial Park. From there the participants will walk silently to Oxford Cemetery where members of the Roy W. Gibson American Legion Post 535 will conduct a service.
Chesapeake City VFW at 304 Basil Avenue is inviting people to bring a covered dish and join their Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Mason Dixon American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun will mark Memorial Day with music by Rising Sun Middle School Band starting at 11 a.m. in the pavilion at 388 East Main St. Lt. Col. (Ret) John Groth, pastor of Hopewell United Methodist Church in Port Deposit, will be the speaker. Also the legion will honor those who have been members of the post for 50 years or more. A light lunch will be served afterward.
American Legion Susquehanna Post 135 in Perryville will honor the lost at 11 a.m. at the post at 300 Cherry St. Perryville Police Chief Robert Nitz will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will follow.
Elkton hosts its annual Memorial Day Parade stepping off at 11 a.m. The parade will travel Bow Street to Railroad Avenue, North Street, Main Street, South Street to Howard Street.
Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East will host its Memorial Day celebration at 1 p.m. at the post, 815 Turkey Point Road in North East. The Upper Bay Community Band will provide the music and Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger is the guest speaker. The post auxiliary will serve a meal afterward.
Elkton VFW Post 8175 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at the post, 208 West High St. in Elkton, at 3 p.m.
