ELKTON — Even though Annmarie Hamilton saved this year’s Comedy Roast, she still got barbecued Saturday night for the benefit of The Elkton Alliance.
Rob Massimiano, Elkton Town Commissioner and emcee of the annual event, told the audience in the Elkton Town Hall Meeting Room how Hamilton, executive director of the Cecil County Arts Council, was calling him to inquire about getting tickets and learned that the person lined up for this year’s roast had to back out. Over the course of the conversation, Hamilton volunteered to be in the hot seat.
“She said ‘yes’ in five languages like the little attention seeker she is,” Massimiano said. “She’s the first woman to be roasted and the first person being honored that is not the most important person up here.”
There was a lot of laughter, lots of groans and equal numbers of gasps as the barbs flew. Each person called to the microphone would roast the other panel members before turning on Hamilton.
“Laurie’s in the medical field,” Massimiano said of Laurie Fitzgerald, one of Hamilton’s hand-picked roasters and head of the cancer center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake in Bel Air, Md. “She’s the only person I know addicted to placebos.”
Russ Hamilton, Annmarie’s brother, had a bit of an advantage; having grown up with the victim of the roast. He told the audience she has “the ultimate potty mouth and a soft spot for anything furry.”
Cats, dogs, men, no fur, no chance,” he said.
Paula Newton, another friend of Hamilton’s called to pick on her, was herself the butt of many jokes about her age.
Steven Webb, owner of Mushroom House Automotive, reminded the audience that Newton’s role as director of the Historical Society of Cecil County is to find grant money for the non-profit to operate.
“And when that money runs out she still has her love letters from George Washington,” Webb said.
He then directed his jabs at Tracy Reynolds, vice president of the First National Bank in Rising Sun.
“Tracy loves dogs. She makes a date sit up and beg when they’d rather roll over and play dead,” Webb said.
Fitzgerald got her chance to fire back at Massimiano.
“The last time I saw something that reminded me of you, I flushed it,” she said.
After hearing all the jabs at Webb about his choice of language, Fitzgerald said she was still trying to understand his mouth.
“I don’t know whether to give you a mint or toilet paper,” she said.
Reynolds’ dating life also came under fire.
“Tracy said to me, ‘hey, I’m dating your ex,’” Fitzgerald said. “That’s cool. I’m eating this sandwich. You want these leftovers too?”
Massimiano’s final shot was performing a song to the tune of Wagon Wheel” (Hamilton’s favorite song, he noted) but changed the lyrics to further roast Hamilton.
Hamilton, of course, got the last word. She explained why she entered the dais wearing a padded, tattooed shirt and carried a mask of Massimiano’s face.
“Rob told the world on Facebook that nobody knows who I am,” she said. “So I dressed like someone more recognizable.”
“Tracy’s superpower is ‘Don’t shave it until you can braid it’,” she said.
“Steve went to the doctor and the doctor wanted a stool and a urine sample,” Hamilton jabbed. “Alisa (his wife) said, ‘Just give him your underwear.’”
Dave Massimiano, Rob’s son and fellow musician and tattoo artist, was under attack for his stature and intellect.
“If I had a dollar for every time you said something smart I’d have enough to buy gum,” Hamilton said. In the midst of a trying incident, Massimiano was heard saying, “I’m not happy” to which Hamilton said, “Well which one are you then?”
Newton’s driving skills came into the crosshairs next.
“Paula got stopped in a speed trap and the cop said, “I’ve been waiting for you” and Paula said, “I got here as fast as I could,” Hamilton said.
“Laurie said, “I think my grandkids are spoiled. I told her a lot of kids smell like that,” she said.
Of course Russ got really lit up by his sister.
“He could have been on TV as a spokesman for birth control,” she said. “He’s street smart but it’s Sesame Street smart.”
“Russ doesn’t know all the words to the Star Spangled Banner but he knows the last four; Gentlemen start your engines.”
As the evening drew to a close, Rob put the word out that he was looking for someone to be roasted in 2024, hinting that he would consider anyone willing from anywhere in Cecil County. He then invited everyone to join him at Elk River Brewing to mend fences.
