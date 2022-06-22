CECILTON — Former students and teachers at the Levi J. Coppin School gathered Monday to remember their days at one of Cecil County’s public colored schools, and to honor the man whose name the school once bore.
Coppin was born in Fredericktown to a free black woman.
“His mother taught him how to read, which was illegal at the time,” noted Reba Green, a former student. Coppin went on to become an author, editor, and bishop of the African Methodist Protestant Church.
“Levi J. Coppin is part of [the] celebration of Juneteenth,” Green said. “It celebrates the independence of all Americans, not just a few.
“It’s not just for African Americans. It’s for all people who want to be free,” she said.
This was the first federal celebration of Juneteenth, marking the date which word of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery reached blacks in Texas. Slavery had ended two months earlier at Appomattox Courthouse. Union soldiers arrived to order that enslaved blacks be freed June 19, 1865 with the reading of General Orders No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Alvin Ruley only attended the Levi J. Coppin School for one year but he remembers the feeling of community and the lack of it when Cecil County Public Schools became desegregated as he began 2nd grade.
“The whites couldn’t understand the behavior of the black kids and the blacks couldn’t understand the behavior of the white,” Ruley recalled. At Levi J. Coppin discipline was just as important as education, he said.
Evelyn Young, like others at the Cecilton event, remembers the strong message of discipline that was wrapped in love and concern.
“If you didn’t have discipline you had nothing,” Young said. “The teachers were very important.”
“You knew how to be a gentleman or a lady when you left that school,” said Hester Wise, who attended the school from grades 1 through 6. “There was prayer every day and a sense of community.”
“They taught with so much love,” said Ranae Henry. “Thank God I went to school there and I live on Levi J. Coppin Street today.”
For Sherrill Ruley, it was not just discipline but also academics.
“There were nine of us,” she said of her siblings. “Seven of us went to college and it all started with Ms. Jordan.”
Evelyn Griffin Jordan, Miss Celestine Briscoe and Miss Helen Harris were the teachers at the three room school, which was demolished several years ago to make way for the Cecilton Learning Center.
Rocklyn Benson also had fond memories.
“She was excellent, amazing,” Benson said of Jordan. “She wanted you to learn.”
When Wise was sent to Bohemia Manor Middle School in 7th grade, she felt that sense of community was gone.
“It was eye opening,” Wise said. That included sitting in the back of the school bus. “I had never been integrated. It was different because we had been segregated for so long.”
“Being around white folks all the time was a totally different atmosphere,” Wise said, adding, “I got to learn a lot and meet new people. I grew as a person.”
Evelyn Griffin Jordan, who taught grades 2- 3- and 4 at the school, told those gathered that it was “a joyful delight” to attend the ceremony honoring Coppin, the school, the students and teachers.
“Here I am at the age of 80,” she said. “This has been a delight for me.”
She taught at the school until Cecil County became integrated. At that time she was transferred to Bay View Elementary.
Mary Cooper, Cecilton Town Administrator, spoke on behalf of the mayor and council, pointing out that the plan to use brick from the original school inside the new Cecilton Learning Center came to fruition, enhanced by a large bronze plaque in memory of Coppin and the school.
“May we honor his memory with equality, community and education,” Cooper said.
