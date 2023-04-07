CECILTON — In its second year, the Cecilton Bed Races is proving to be a family fun event that brings out good natured smack talking, old fashioned jerry rigging and lots of laughs.
There were 13 beds in the competition with teams that ranged in age from a quiet family of four in a Wizard of Oz theme to a crew of feisty older ladies careening down Rebecca Smith Way, cheering all the way in the “Flamin’ Hot Bed of Fireworks.”
Like last year the teams raced two at a time in a bracketed competition that eventually led to first, second and third prize winners. Race teams of four compete on tricked out beds with wheels. One person rides and three push the contraption.
New this year, organizers added some games to run in between races with the winners getting candy.
Cecilton’s team “The Race Is On” won 1st Prize. The Civil Air Patrol “Dream Team” placed second and coming in third was Legacy Bible Church’s “Heavenly Hospital Bed.” The trophy for Best Design went to The Nightmare Before Elm Street. Legacy Bible Church also captured Most Enthusiastic and Wizard of Oz was voted as Most Creative.
All the proceeds from the event, which included food vendors, goes to Faith In Action, a non-profit that operates a food pantry for southern Cecil County.
