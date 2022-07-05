NORTH EAST — Several hours ahead of the Cecil County Salute to Veterans, residents of the 55-and-older community called Cecil Woods gathered for the community's own Salute to Veterans.

In a small ceremony held at the community center of the manufactured housing community off Pulaski Highway, George Hall and Paul Kehnast read the names of every veteran calling Cecil Woods home, handing each a gift bag. There was also a moment to remember those who had died in the past year, giving a small token to the surviving spouse.

Hall said the ceremony -- with few exceptions -- has been held for a number of years, always on July 3. 

There were poems read, prayers offered and a 21-gun salute courtesy of members of the 29th Division Association of the Maryland National Guard. 

