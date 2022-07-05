Along with honoring veterans who call Cecil Woods home, the Salute to Veterans ceremony also included a remembrance of veterans who had passed in the last year, giving a small token to the surviving spouse.
Along with honoring venterans who call Cecil Woods home, the Salute to Veterans ceremony also included a remembrance of veterans who had passed in the last year, giving a small token to the surviving spouse.
Gloria Grant, one of the few women veterans named Sunday at the Salute to Veterans at Cecil Woods, receives a gift for her service.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Along with honoring veterans who call Cecil Woods home, the Salute to Veterans ceremony also included a remembrance of veterans who had passed in the last year, giving a small token to the surviving spouse.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Donna Minton, a resident of Cecil Woods, reads a poem to help begin the North East community's own Salute to Veterans Sunday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Residents of Cecil Woods, a 55-and-old community in North East, gathered Sunday to hold its own Salute to Veterans
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Paul Kehnast thanks fellow veteran and Cecil Woods resident William Cummiskey for his service.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
John Hawley receives his gift from Paul Kehnast as part of the Salute to Veterans held Sunday afternoon at Cecil Woods in North East.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Bill McIlhatton shakes hands with Paul Kehnast and receives a gift for his service during the Salute to Veterans ceremony held Sunday at Cecil Woods.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Dave Steinberg accepts a gift from Paul Kehnast at the Cecil Woods community Salute to Veterans held Sunday afternoon.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Cecil Woods, a community off Pulaski Highway in North East, gathered Sunday to thank its veterans and remember those who passed since the last Salute to Veterans a year ago.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Along with honoring venterans who call Cecil Woods home, the Salute to Veterans ceremony also included a remembrance of veterans who had passed in the last year, giving a small token to the surviving spouse.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Paul Kehnast reads a touching poem at the conclusion of the Salute to Veterans hels Sunday in the Cecil Woods community in North East.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Gene Daley, commander of Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027 in North East thanks the veterans at Cecil Woods for their service and invites them to the post.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Members of the 29th Division Association of the Maryland National Guard privide an armed salute and taps during the Salute to Veterans at Cecil Woods Sunday.
NORTH EAST — Several hours ahead of the Cecil County Salute to Veterans, residents of the 55-and-older community called Cecil Woods gathered for the community's own Salute to Veterans.
In a small ceremony held at the community center of the manufactured housing community off Pulaski Highway, George Hall and Paul Kehnast read the names of every veteran calling Cecil Woods home, handing each a gift bag. There was also a moment to remember those who had died in the past year, giving a small token to the surviving spouse.
Hall said the ceremony -- with few exceptions -- has been held for a number of years, always on July 3.
There were poems read, prayers offered and a 21-gun salute courtesy of members of the 29th Division Association of the Maryland National Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.