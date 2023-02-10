CHERRY HILL — Residents in the Cherry Hill area surrounding the W.L. Gore plant may have the opportunity to join a class action lawsuit after alarming levels of PFAS/PFOA chemicals were found in the surface, ground and well water in the area.
PFAS/PFOA chemicals, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), are a group of more than 4,000 human-made chemicals that have been used since the 1940s. PFAS chemicals have been classified “forever chemicals” – meaning that they break down very slowly in nature and are potentially dangerous to human health.
The law offices of Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea (BMBFC) and Motley Rice LLC (MR) notified residents of the area that “those affected by this groundwater contamination may be entitled to financial compensation” and invited residents to a town hall meeting to learn more.
The town hall was held Feb. 7 at the Cherry Hill Middle School. Due to attorney/client privilege, the event was closed to the press.
“I’ve lived in this area my whole life, so that means I’ve drank this water my whole life,” said a resident in the area. “I haven’t had my water tested yet but it is concerning that the water I have lived off of could be bad.”
The advertisement notes the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) change to its health advisory limit (HAL) for PFAS/PFOA chemicals in drinking water- citing that prior to June 2022, the HAL was 70 parts per trillion (ppt) and has since been reduced to 0.004 ppt.
“Certain wells in Elkton have tested above the current health advisory limit of 0.004 ppt for PFOA and numerous wells tested in the area have reached levels above 100 ppt,” read the advertisement.
According to Chase Brockstedt, a Partner at BMBFC, recent tests in the area surrounding W.L. Gore’s Cherry Hill plant show a presence of over 600 ppt of PFAS/PFOA chemicals. Brockstedt says that the exact wells tested will remain confidential at this time.
“We believe they were discharging these chemicals both into the waste water and into the air without measuring the amount of chemicals present,” said Brockstedt. “We are confident that the discovery in this case will prove that.”
W.L. Gore says they deny allegations made in the lawsuit.
“Gore takes our commitment to environmental stewardship very seriously,” said W.L. Gore in a statement. “We have a strong track record of proactively engaging in efforts to continuously enhance environmental controls at our Cherry Hill facility, and we have communicated with state and local authorities about these initiatives. Gore denies the allegations made in the lawsuit and will respond more specifically at the appropriate time.”
Brockstedt says that the goal of the lawsuit is multifaceted as it aims to:
- Ensure there are no further emissions of PFAS/PFOA chemicals.
- Achieves appropriate clean up of the chemicals to restore the impacted environment.
- Compensates residents for any loss in property value.
- Compensates residents with identifiable health related issues caused by PFAS/PFOA chemicals.
- Provides proper medical monitoring to residents who have been exposed to the chemicals.
“We believe Gore has been acting unlawfully and we hope to restore them as a good corporate citizen while holding them accountable,” said Brockstedt.
