W L Gore plant at Cherry Hill

Pictured in this file photo is the W. L. Gore plant at Cherry Hill.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

CHERRY HILL — Residents in the Cherry Hill area surrounding the W.L. Gore plant may have the opportunity to join a class action lawsuit after alarming levels of PFAS/PFOA chemicals were found in the surface, ground and well water in the area.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.