Peityn Thomas, a third grade student at Cecil Manor Elementary, poses with the letter she received from President Joe Biden.
ELKTON — Peityn Thomas, a third grade student from Cecil Manor Elementary, was learning about the ‘symbols’ of America when she thought of something.
“So, me and my teacher were looking at the symbols of America and one of them was the White House,” Thomas said. “I asked to write a letter to the president just for fun.”
Around a year ago, Thomas wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him what it is like to be the president of the United States.
The letter included questions such as, ‘What is it like to be the president?’ and ‘What is it like to live in the White House?’
Thomas said that she didn’t expect a letter to be sent back in response from Biden.
“I really didn’t expect him to write back,” Thomas said. “I just wanted to do it for fun, and it was very, very, very fun.”
Biden’s response said that he appreciated her thoughts and loves hearing from students.
Along with the letter, Thomas received a “virtual tour” of the White House on her computer.
“I mostly just saw the living room, pictures, tables, couches, and they were all white,” Thomas said.
