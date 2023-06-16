012023_whg_StateoftheCountyImages1.jpg

In this file photo, Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger presents her 2023 State of the County Address in the Elk Room of the Cecil County Administration Building.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY MATT HUBBARD

CECIL COUNTY — For the first time in Cecil County history, property tax rebates will be offered to homeowners who have a property tax bill of at least $1 dollar. The $20 million rebate plan outlined in County Executive Danielle Hornberger’s Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget will offer rebates to homeowners whose property taxes fall into several categories.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.