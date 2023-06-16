CECIL COUNTY — For the first time in Cecil County history, property tax rebates will be offered to homeowners who have a property tax bill of at least $1 dollar. The $20 million rebate plan outlined in County Executive Danielle Hornberger’s Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) budget will offer rebates to homeowners whose property taxes fall into several categories.
Cecil County homeowners who have a county real estate tax bill under $500 will receive a rebate equal to the amount they are billed.
Homeowners who have a county real estate tax bill greater than or equal to $500, but less than $1,000 will receive a $500 rebate.
Homeowners who have a county real estate tax bill greater than or equal to $1,000, but less than $7,000 will receive a $700 rebate and those who have a county property tax bill greater than or equal to $5,000, but less than $10,000 will receive a $1,000 rebate.
“When creating the county budget, my administration always starts with the bedrock principle that this is the people’s money, not the government’s,” said Hornberger. “Our commitment to fiscal responsibility and conservative budgeting practices has paved the way for this historic tax rebate, which—at a time of record inflation—is needed now more than ever.”
For a home to qualify for a county property tax rebate, the home must be the primary residence of the homeowner. If a property owner owns numerous homes within the county, they will only receive a tax rebate for the one listed as their primary residence which the county will verify through the Maryland State Department of Taxation and Assessment.
If a resident owns land within the county, they will only receive a property tax rebate for the parcel of land in which their primary residence resides. If the land does not have a dwelling on it or the dwelling is not the primary residence of the land owner, then a property tax rebate will not be issued.
“The county is well positioned to withstand any financial economic downturns the future may hold,” said the Director of Administration, Steve Overbay. “We have the money that we need to operate an efficient government and in this case, we have the opportunity to return $20 million to taxpayers.”
After Hornberger’s FY24 budget was approved by the Cecil County Council on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, county property tax rebates will be issued starting July 1, 2023.
The rebates will be listed as a credit on property tax bills which will either lower or eliminate the amount owed to the county by residents.
