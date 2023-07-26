NORTH EAST — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Cecil County will host its first fundraiser in September so that more than 1,200 infants and toddlers in the county can get a free book each month.
“It costs $26 per child,” said Jessica Kaley, one of the members of the fundraising group. “We need to raise $30,000.”
Launched in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library puts a new book in the hands of enrolled children from birth through age five each month.
Sharon Rosenberg said she was not happy that, once she discovered the program, she also discovered other Maryland counties were participating, but not Cecil.
“My son and his wife had their daughters in the program,” Rosenberg said. The family lives in Tennessee where Parton started Imagination Library. “The girls would ask “Did the Dolly Parton books come in yet?”
Local enrollment began in 2019.
“We started with 23 kids,” Kaley said. Through word of mouth, and with support from groups such as the Women’s Civic League of North East, enrollment has swelled and continues to grow.
“I have 29 in here that I am going to add,” said Donna Bitely, pointing to a thick manilla folder.
Bitely said a large number of the enrollees are newborns.
“The hospital staff at ChristianaCare mentions the program to parents,” Bitely said. “Delaware automatically enrolls newborns and the state funds the program.”
Babies born to Cecil County families are directed to this group for enrollment.
According to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library website, more than 2.5 million children around the world are enrolled and 211,415,579 books have been distributed. The program aims to give children a head start with their education by introducing the love of reading at birth and supporting these children by growing their own library with age appropriate books each month.
“There are helps inside the book for whoever is reading,” Bitely said. “This helps them engage in the conversation and discuss the story.”
On their 5th birthday, the children officially graduate from the program.
“They get a ‘Watch Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!’ book,” Kaley said.
Rosenberg said books help children with brain development and learning language.
“All this is preparation for success in literacy later in their lives,” Rosenberg said.
Fairwinds Farms & Stables in North East is where Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Cecil County will hold that first fundraiser Sept. 10. The Fall Family Fun Fest is from 1 until 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For the kids admission includes a pony ride while adults each get a raffle ticket. There will be lots of other activities included such as face painting, story time, games and music by Olivia Reynolds and Rick Waterhouse, and crafts with The Art Den LLC.
Kaley said there will be food available for purchase, but also free snacks. Fairwinds Farms & Stables is located at 41 Tailwinds Lane in North East.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Cecil County is looking for donations for raffle prizes and even cash donations to buy books. Sponsorships for the event start at $50. Anyone donating $1,000 or more get their name printed in the books being mailed out for three months.
To make a donation, to volunteer or to get tickets send an email to ImaginationLibraryCecil@gmail.com. Find out more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Cecil County on Facebook.
