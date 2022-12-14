CECIL COUNTY — Last week, the Cecil County Department of Economic Development welcomed former Maryland Department of Commerce Director William Sorenson as its new director.
“Director Sorenson has been on board now for a brief few weeks and has done a really nice job integrating with his team and making sure we maintain really positive momentum here for our economy,” said the Director of Administration, Steve Overbay. “He has a background in the private sector and I certainly appreciate that because if our goal is to help businesses succeed, having been on their side of the fence is certainly a helpful attribute.”
Sorenson has over 25 years of directorial experience. Prior to working in the public sector, Sorenson worked in IT for 10 years as the Vice President at DELL before serving as the Managing Director of Mid-Atlantic Sales for Hewlett Packard Enterprises.
“After getting out of the technology business, I had a very generous buyout from Hewlett Packard and I took some time and decided that I wanted to go into the public sector and help businesses grow so I joined Maryland Department of Commerce,” said Sorenson.
Sorenson began his service as a Director of Regional Business Development in 2017 before leaving to serve as the Director of Economic Development in Cecil County.
“After speaking with Steve Overbay about Cecil and all of the things going on here, I couldn’t wait to get here so I left the Maryland Department of Commerce to take the Economic Development role,” said Sorenson. “I love this administration and what they are doing and I couldn’t be happier to be here.”
As Economic Director, Sorenson says he is excited to take advantage of all the growing opportunities both in, and coming into Cecil County.
“One thing I love about Cecil County is that we have an opportunity to have a diverse economy,” said Sorenson. “I believe pharma has an opportunity here, biotech, life sciences because like I said, this is the easiest place I have ever seen to set themselves up so this is a great place for diversity and a great place to live and work.”
Sorenson’s appointment was confirmed by the council in a 5-0 vote during last week’s work session.
“Mr. Sorenson has a very impressive background and resume so I am glad he has gotten on board with Cecil County,” said Council President Jackie Gregory.
