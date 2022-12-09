ELKTON — On Monday, Cecil College’s Milburn Stone Theater hosted 11 Cecil County elected officials, as well as a full house of local notables and officials, as they were sworn in to their new, or not so new, offices.
“Today is a day to collectively share the optimism of what new chapters our elected and re-elected officials will add to this county’s amazing story,” said County Executive Danielle Hornberger.
The first to be sworn in by the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Charlene Notarcola, was newly elected Councilwoman Rebecca Hamilton, who defeated Councilman Bill Coutz for the District 2 council seat.
“I am very excited to get to work,” said Hamilton. “I am excited to be working with everybody that was on that stage during inauguration and building relationships to make this county even more fantastic than it already is.”
District 3 incumbent Councilman Al Miller, who ran unopposed in the general to secure his second term, took the oath of office and addressed the crowd to express his gratitude for another term.
“It is truly my honor to continue serving the citizens of Cecil County,” said Miller. “Four years ago, I made a commitment to Cecil County and today I am renewing my commitment to you and my vision moving forward is to unite, not divide, Cecil County.”
In his remarks, Miller noted that he feels there is more that unites the people of the county, rather than divides, and how through team work, great things and new opportunities can be achieved.
Councilwoman Donna Culberson was the third and final council representative to take the oath of office – securing her second term after replacing George Patchell as District 4 council representative last December.
“This was my first formal inauguration and I am excited to be here for four more years,” said Culberson. “I have things on my agenda that I am looking forward to working on.”
With eight members left to be sworn in, the Director of Administration, Steve Overbay, introduced the Cecil County State’s Attorney, James Dellmyer. Prior to Dellmyer running unopposed to secure his term as State’s Attorney, he was appointed by the Circuit Court in 2019. During his remarks, Dellmyer noted that he is humbled and honored to serve.
“Today is embarking on the next step of our journey in Cecil County which has, in the last four years, become safer, healthier and more productive. And I pledge to continue that effort to make this a great place to live and to serve,” said Dellmyer.
Dellmyer’s term does not officially begin until Jan. 2023.
Appropriately following the State’s Attorney’s remarks, Sheriff Scott Adams took his oath of office for the third time.
“It has been a very challenging couple of years but we are trying to move forward and do great things,” said Adams. “With everything we do in public safety, it is easier in this county because of the citizens of Cecil County and because we feel the love and support from you all of the time and we appreciate that.”
After defeating her challenger in the Primaries and running unopposed in the General Election, Register of Wills incumbent Lyn Nickle took her oath of office to officially secure her sixth term as the Cecil County Register of Wills.
“It is an incredible honor to begin my sixth term as your Register of Wills,” said Nickle. “I have always focused on serving you with empathy and compassion and I will continue to serve you with the right mix of empathy and compassion and I can’t thank you enough for your overwhelming support.”
Carolyn Crouch, Bill Harris and Travis Ward all simultaneously took their oaths of office to serve as Judges of the Orphans’ Court. All three judges ran unopposed in the 2022 General Elections, with Crouch securing her fifth term.
“I am truly humbled to be here today, this is my fifth time being sworn in as judge of the Orphans’ Court,” said Crouch.
Crouch recalled back to her first term and the inspiration and courage she gained from her family and friends, thanking them for their support. Similar to Crouch, Harris, who has been serving in the position since 2018, also made remarks but, different to Crouch, announced that this term will be his last term.
“I stand before you today very humbled to be provided with another term as Judge of the Orphans’ Court,” said Harris. “This will be my last term as Judge of the Orphans’ Court. After a family discussion and figuring 55 years of Cecil County service, it’s about time to let someone else take over.”
The last to be sworn-in were Renee Dixon, Joe Ferdinando and Diana Hawley of the Cecil County Board of Education (CCBOE). Hawley, the president of the (CCBOE), defeated challenger Russ Johnson to secure her second term.
“I took an oath four years ago and I am very honored to do this again,” said Hawley. “I am really excited to continue to work with our very high quality educations professionals that we have in Cecil County because we have really good people in Cecil County education and I am excited to work with our new board to continue to advocate for all of the students of the county who all have very diverse and unique needs that all deserve the best public education we can give them.”
Dixon defeated incumbent William Malesh to begin her first term as District 4 Board of Education representative.
“I want to thank every voter out there who voted for me and who had confidence in me,” said Dixon. “I promise every resident in Cecil County that I will do the best job that I can to support every child, teacher and parent in Cecil County.”
Joe Ferdinando defeated Justin Vest to serve as the District 3 representative on the Board of Education, filling the seat vacated by Christie Stephens earlier this year.
“My wife and I are both graduates of Rising Sun High School, and my two children are currently attending Cecil County Public Schools. I never would have imagined that I would be in this position, but here I am; through the support of a lot of people, friends and family,” said Ferdinando. “I am looking forward to getting to work because there is a lot of work to do and I look forward to working with everyone on this stage to get things accomplished.”
After taking their oaths of office, each inauguree’s term officially began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.