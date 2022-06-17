Marshall McSorley, planner in the Cecil Cuonty Planning Office, explains the county’s plans to upgrade or institute stormwater management at Elk Neck State Park, especially around the public beach along the Elk River
Sean McCandless, with his staff in hand, gives participants in the 13th Annual Wade-In instructions on how to move into deeper water and what to look for to measure the health of the water.
Fair Hill Nature Center was among the organizations in Cecil County that participated in this year’s Wade-In held Saturday at Elk Neck State Park beach.
Tanya Adams, manager of the recycling program in the Cecil County Public Works Solid Waste Division, offered visitors to Wade-In a look at how recycling saves the environment
Van Funk, chief of Cecil County’s Solid Waste Division, welcomes participants to the 13th Wade-In, a check up of the water clarity of the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
Participants in the 13th Annual Wade-In, held Saturday at Elk Neck State Park, look down intently, looking for a change in water clarity.
Sean McCandless triumphantly raises his staff and announces that the water clarity is up to 29.6 inches in the Elk River.
ELK NECK — It may not have broken any records, but Saturday’s 13th Annual Wade-In took participants out 29.6 inches into the Elk River.
Compare that to 21 inches last year.
Using the method established by the late Sen. Bernie Fowler, participants in the Wade-In enter the water wearing white sneakers and see how far from shore one can wade until the water clarity is such that the sneakers are no longer clearly visible. That water clarity indicates the health of not only the water but all life in the bay, from the fish and crabs to the subaquatic vegetation.
“We think Cecil County and its waterways are important no matter what,” said Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger. “Those of us who grew up around the Chesapeake Bay know it’s central to who we are. We cannot take the bay for granted.”
Hornberger said people need to start thinking about everything in their daily lives and how it affects the health of the bay.
“I’m washing my car and I need to think, where is this going?” she said of the soapy water, adding, “down the driveway and into the bay.”
While Fowler used the sneaker method, the Cecil County Wade-In relies on a walking staff with a yard stick attached to officially measure the depth. Sean McCandless with the Cecil County Soil Conservation District led the group into the Elk River, slowly moving and watching the water. Staff in hand, his movements slowed as he noted the measurement and raised the staff above his head.
“29.6 inches!,” he shouted, getting applause.
“I’m very pleased,” McCandless said, adding he got similar readings when he did his own wade in a week earlier. “That’s what we want to see; progress.”
