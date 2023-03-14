ELKTON — There are nearly 60 miles of railroad tracks winding through Cecil County with more than 14,000 addresses located within a half mile of the tracks.
Officials in the county as well as Elkton, Perryville and Port Deposit told the Cecil Whig there are plans in place should there be a railroad disaster such as the recent ones in Ohio, Nebraska and West Virginia. There have also been wrecks or derailments in California, Michigan and South Carolina since the start of 2023.
“We’re certainly taking notice of what’s happening,” said George Patchell, Perryville Town Administrator.
Patchell met with Perryville Police Chief Robert Nitz and Brad Willis, Chief of the Community Fire Company of Perryville to discuss the matter and formulate a plan to conduct a table top drill. He knows if anything happens it will take more than the town’s staff to respond.
“We’re part of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services Hazardous Mitigation Plan,” Patchell said. “Obviously we’d work together with them.”
According to Patchell, that’s a system that’s already been proven to work.
“We’ve done it for the flooding with the (Conowingo) dam,” he noted.
Wayne Tome Sr., director of Cecil County DES, said any response would begin with the standard firebox assignments.
“We have our response guidelines with the fire departments,” he said. That guideline looks at all possible scenarios and includes the potential need to bring in additional resources or governmental agencies.
“We would deal with mitigation of the immediate threat to health and safety,” Tome said of the county’s response. “The Maryland Department of the Environment would get involved.”
Lewis George, Elkton Town Administrator, said Elkton too has a plan in place.
“The Elkton Police Department and our Department of Public Works would play a significant role in notifying residents and restricting access to danger zones,” George said. “But we would likely need state and federal intervention to fully evaluate and determine the best course of action to protect the public health, safety and welfare.”
George said that watching network news coverage as these events unfolded made him keenly aware of the gravity of such an event were it to happen in Cecil County.
“It certainly impressed me with the need to be prepared,” George said, adding he and his staff have added the topic to a list of discussion topics this week. That would include Cecil County Emergency Services, MDE, American Red Cross and Federal Emergency Management Agency.
After any fire is out, run off and contamination would be the next pressing concern. While there were no immediate human fatalities in East Palestine, the resulting chemical spills have caused the deaths of at least 43,000 animals including significant fish kills in neighboring waterways.
Right now residents of East Palestine, Ohio are reporting human health issues and damaged property value as a result of the Feb. 3 derailment that spilled several train car loads of toxic chemicals.
The fact that the rails in Cecil County are on level ground is a plus in the county’s favor, Tome said.
“At least it won’t go down a hill,” he said. Also, freight trains move through the county at lesser speeds, he said. “It won’t be a high speed crash like what happened in Chase.”
On Jan. 4, 1987 an Amtrak train collided with a Conrail freight train in the Gunpowder area of Baltimore County, killing 16 people.
Vicky Rinkerman, Port Deposit Town Administrator, said the town knows there’s a risk and agrees with the recent derailments and wrecks its an issue that’s hard to ignore.
“When the trains come through here in Port Deposit they are running fairly slow,” she said, adding many come to a complete stop and idle in the center of town. “If anything was leaking our residents would be alerted.”
Federal investigators for the National Transportation Safety Board are looking into the why and how of all these incidents including mechanical, safety and rail conditions of the CSX and Norfolk Southern lines.
“I don’t know about the condition of their rails,” Rinkerman said. “I can only hope and assume they’re the way they should be.”
Patchell said Cecil County DES Deputy Director John Donohue has taken the lead on a proposed tabletop exercise for the county and all affected towns to gauge emergency response should the worst happen. Rinkerman welcomed the opportunity to be better trained.
“Now that this is on the radar we’ll be better prepared should it happen,” she said.
