Cecil County to begin process of dredging Elk River

A resolution to allow $10,000 to be accepted and used by Cecil County to begin the process of dredging the Elk River was introduced to the County Council last week.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

ELKTON — A resolution to allow $10,000 to be accepted and used by Cecil County to begin the process of dredging the Elk River was introduced to the County Council last week. The grant, from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement Fund, will be used to evaluate the conditions of the river and the placement of the dredge material, which information will allow the county to begin the first stage of dredging.

