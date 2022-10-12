Cecil County to begin process of dredging Elk River

ELKTON — A resolution to allow $10,000 to be accepted and used by Cecil County to begin the process of dredging the Elk River was introduced to the County Council last week. The grant, from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement Fund, will be used to evaluate the conditions of the river and the placement of the dredge material, which information will allow the county to begin the first stage of dredging.
“The importance of our waterways to Cecil County citizens cannot go unnoticed,” said Director of Administration Steve Overbay. “And we hear routinely that dredging continues to be an issue that we know we will forever be dealing with.”
In order for the county to apply for grant funding to dredge the Elk River, a dredging material placement site (DMP site) will need to be prepared to receive the spoils needed to dredge the river.
“This $10,000 starts us down the road to be in a competitive stance to be dredging the waterway within the next four to five years,” said Overbay.
Council President Bob Meffley questioned if the four to five year wait would be too late.
“If we wait four to five years, everyone on the Elk better get a canoe because that’s all you will be able to get by with up there,” said Meffley.
Consideration for the resolution is set for Oct. 18.
“The reality is that this river needs to be dredged and this is a great start to getting it dredged,” said Councilman Al Miller.
