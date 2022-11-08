ELKTON — In July 2021, the last thing Kimberly Jones, an Elkton resident, expected was a call from Disney, particularly not one about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Jones is an aquatic director at the Delaware Swim School, located in Hockessin, Del., which recently moved into its own building.
“Oh, my God, I was floored. I almost didn’t really even believe it,” Jones said. “And then they followed up with an email. And I was like, ‘oh my god, this is serious. This is real’. I did not believe it, because the swim school originally ran out of a fitness center. And this was our first year, operating on our own. And it was just mind blowing. I just couldn’t believe it.”
Producers reached out to Jones about the new Marvel movie “Wakanda Forever” because they were looking for actors who are comfortable with being underwater for a period of time. With Dominique Thorne, one of the film’s stars, being a Newark, Del. resident, they looked into swim schools in Delaware – and Jones’ school came up first in the google search.
The producers wanted Thorne to work on water techniques such as treading water, being able to float, breath controls, and just doing some distance swimming for her role in the movie.
“There’s a lot of clip scenes where they jump off and where they’re fighting, and they get blown off into the water,” said Jones.
The whole process of getting Thorne comfortable underwater took around two and a half months from the initial call.
“She did really well,” Jones said. “She was very nervous in the beginning, and had a lot of problems with getting her breathing right. But the more time we spent in the pool, she just became more comfortable.”
In addition to helping Thorne with the movie “Wakanda Forever,” Jones was invited to attend a career day at Elkton Middle School.
“The movie is a lot about women empowerment,” Jones said. “And the fact that it was a woman that helps with the training – and it was a local woman at that – They requested that I come for Career Day and speak to them not only about my career, but kind of touch a little bit too on women empowerment and women doing big things. And just because you’re in a county doesn’t mean you can’t do big things.”
