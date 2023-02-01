ELKTON — If your child is a singer or an artist and would like a chance to win a prize for that talent VFW Auxiliaries in Cecil County invite them to participate in The Illustrating America art competition or the Get Excited About the Red White and Blue singing contest.
Local winners will advance to regionals, regional winners advance to the national competition.
In the singing contest, students from kindergarten through 12th grade will sing the national Anthem. Entrants may not lip sync or change the words. A cappella, backing tracks or instruments are allowed and students may choose the genre of the performance. The unedited performance must be saved on YouTube and submitted with the entry form to the VFW Auxiliary said Nancy Shenk, chairwoman of VFW Auxiliary Youth Activities for Department of Maryland.
Entries need to be submitted by March 31.
For the Illustrating America Art Contest, students from kindergarten through 8th grade can create an image that celebrates American patriotism using paint, pencil, crayon, ink, markers, glitter or other media. Coloring sheets, photography, digital art and jewelry are not accepted. If the American flag is part of the art it does not need to conform to Federal Flag Code such as the number of stars and stripes portrayed.
“You just need to paint or draw patriotism in your eyes,” Shenk said.
For more information including entry forms contact Shenk at 443-877-8911, or by sending an email to vfwauxyouth@comcast.net or visit the VFW near you.
