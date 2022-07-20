Jake Schaible tosses a bean bag while Zachary Ward waits his turn in the game of corn hole. It was one of many activities to enjoy at the Friendraiser held Saturday at North East Town Park to promote Cecil County Special Olympics.
From Frisbee golf to soccer and blowing bubbles, Daniel Weese from Elkton wanted to try every game and activity at the Cecil County Special Olympics “Friendraiser” held Saturday at North East Town Park.
Alex Ward enjoys the peace of just blowing bubbles at North East Town Park Saturday. Ward, 22, is one of Cecil County’s Special Olympians who participates in golf and bowling, but admits he likes bowling more.
Cecil County Special Olympians Elyjah Bolt, Chris Roth, Virginia Cox and Courtney King get instructions from Kellie Marcussen at the start of an egg-roll relay race, part of the fun Saturday at the Friendraiser at North East Town Park.
Earl Church was more concerned with keeping that egg on his spoon than being the first to cross the finish line in the egg roll relay race. Cecil County Special Olympics hosted a Friendraiser at North East Town Park Saturday to rebuild the athletic competition.
While the other competitors in the egg relay race followed directions running their heat backward, Virginia Cox rebelled and ran facing front. Cecil County Special Olympics hosted the Friendraiser Saturday at North East Town Park, with picnic foods, games and ice cream.
With his dad, Brian Weese, watching, Daniel Weese kicks another ball into the goal Saturday at North East Town Park.
Elyjah Bolt and his aunt, Betty Zeisz enjoy a game of corn hole Saturday at North East Town Park.
Chris Roth bolts to the finish line while keeping an eye on the egg in his spoon in a relay race at the Cecil County Special Olympics Friendraiser held Saturday at North East Town Park.
The Cecil County Board of Realtors made a donation Saturday to the Cecil County Special Olympics. The check for $4,000 was presented Saturday at North East Town Park during the Friendraiser picnic.
NORTH EAST — Cecil County Special Olympics Committee hosted a “Friendraiser” Saturday in an effort to rebuild the athletic competition program for the county’s differently-abled residents.
“We’re having this to bring attention back,” said Connie Muller-Thym, one of the forces behind the rebuild. “This is not a fundraiser. It’s a friendraiser.”
The cessation of sports caused by the pandemic, and the aging of older athletes and their caregivers, are among the reasons that the organization went into a forced hiatus.
Danielle Ward, another organizer with a Special Olympics athlete in her home, said there are probably 100 local athletes ranging in age from 2 to 70 on the existing list provided by the Maryland Special Olympics.
“We are working with Cecil County Public Schools, Bayside Community Network, Chesapeake Care Resources, and other organizations,” Ward said. “We are trying to rebuild a dormant activity.”
Athletes golf every Wednesday evening at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville. Every third Sunday from 1 until 3 p.m. you’ll find them at Elk Lanes working on bowling.
“I do golf and bowling,” said Alex Ward, a Special Olympics athlete from Elkton. “I like bowling better because it’s fun.”
Athlete Earl Church also said he liked one sport over another.
“I’m good at bowling,” Church noted.
During the Friendraiser, the athletes and their families enjoyed a picnic in the pavilion at North East Town Park, played games such as croquet, soccer and corn hole, blew bubbles, tried to fly kites and took part in egg rolling competitions. Nothing was as popular as the the ice cream truck, however. As the truck rolled up to the park, everything came to a halt and everyone formed a line to get the cold, sweet treats on a hot day.
Muller-Thym said that next the organization would like to add bocce to their supported sports and are looking for more athletes, volunteers and sponsors.
