Cecil County Sheriff's Office receives $460k grant for training programs

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies salute during K9 Kilo's retirement ceremony in July. CCSO has recently received a Police Accountability, Community and Transparency Grant, totaling $460,000, will be used to improve officer training in fitness and wellness, in-field scenarios and implement recent policy changes in the State of Maryland.
ELKTON — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) recently received $460,000 from the Police Accountability, Community and Transparency Grant – just $40,000 short of the $500,000 CCSO applied for. The grant, awarded from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, will be used to improve officer training in fitness and wellness, in-field scenarios and implement recent policy changes in the State of Maryland.
“This grant is specific to three things – policy and procedure, officer wellness and training,” Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said. “These three things are all very important to law enforcement everywhere.”
The $460,000 will be used to purchase three different programs – CordicoShield, LexiPol and VirTra.
CordicoShield is a smartphone app for officers and their families. The app is designed to offer health-focused benefits, with an emphasis on mental health. CordicoShield will cost $60,000 of the $460,000 grant and the app, as well as its services, will be free to all officers and their families.
“In our world, it might not always be the deputy going through something, it might be their family as well,” said Adams. “The app has 24/7 access to online therapists, a clergy, a wellness toolkit, a self assessment and we are going to have our chaplain listed on there also.”
Adams noted that, as part of the Maryland Police Accountability Act that was passed in 2021, officers are required to have a physiological assessment every two years and that CordicoShield may be helpful in meeting that requirement.
“The state does not define the extent of this assessment so we are thinking that we can just schedule through CordicoShield and use the resources on there and have that count for what the state requires since it is not yet defined,” said Adams.
Addressing policy changes, $195,000 of the $460,000 grant will be used to purchase LexiPol – a program that updates a department’s policies and procedures to ensure compliance with new laws while ensuring the policies are clear and concise.
“Several agencies use LexiPol so they have numerous existing templates which they will compare to what our department currently has in place and make adjustments and if we agree, it will become our policy,” said Adams. “Once a policy is changed, it is sent out automatically to all of our deputies that they have to read through and accept.”
Once the department’s policy is current with LexiPol, any new legislation or policy changes that would affect CCSO would result in LexiPol alerting the department with recommendations on potential changes that should be made to the department’s policies and procedures.
LexiPol also offers a training program called PoliceOne Academy that sends daily training modules to officers based on the policies of the department the officer is under to ensure the officer is up to date on their department’s policy and procedures.
The most expensive program outlined by the $460,000 grant is VirTra – a $205,000 real life police simulator. The interactive 180-degree simulator allows officers to exercise their use of force judgment as the scenarios offered through the simulation change based on how the officer in the simulation reacts.
“The criticism of police training is that police officers always train for a shoot situation and that is not true but we do need to prepare for that,” said Adams. “I love the fact that this simulation is based directly on how the officer responds to the situation. If they respond correctly, it will de-escalate.”
VirTra allows operators to control the weather in a scenario, the response of the scenario based on the commands issued by the officer in the training and handguns that are connected to air tanks that replicate handgun recoil with pinpoint accuracy through sensors on the screen.
The resolution permitting the use of the $460,000 Police Accountability, Community and Transparency Grant passed the Cecil County Council during Tuesday night’s legislative session in a 4-0 vote, with the absence of Councilwoman Donna Culberson.
