Cecil County Sheriff's Office receives $460k grant for training programs

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies salute during K9 Kilo's retirement ceremony in July. CCSO has recently received a Police Accountability, Community and Transparency Grant, totaling $460,000, will be used to improve officer training in fitness and wellness, in-field scenarios and implement recent policy changes in the State of Maryland.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON

ELKTON — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) recently received $460,000 from the Police Accountability, Community and Transparency Grant – just $40,000 short of the $500,000 CCSO applied for. The grant, awarded from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, will be used to improve officer training in fitness and wellness, in-field scenarios and implement recent policy changes in the State of Maryland.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.