ELKTON — The Cecil County Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin the Bayview Interceptor Project at Stoney Run – a project that works to address erosion and protect an exposed sewer pipe that runs along the stream-bed to prevent damages that might disrupt sewer operations in the area.
“The county has a sewer line that is called the Stoney Run Sewer Interceptor that parallels the Stoney Run Creek which has moved overtime due to the banks eroding,” said the Director of Cecil County DPW Scott Flanigan. “Overtime, the movement of Stoney Run has exposed the county sewer line and made it subject to damage so the project will protect the sewer line by undertaking a stream restoration project that has a goal of stabilizing the stream-bed so it will no longer move.”
The project was made possible by a $1,749,843 grant from the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) that Cecil County applied for in Jan. 2021. The grant was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works Nov. 16, 2022. Cecil County will match 25 percent of the $1,749,843 grant by contributing $936,285 from the County’s Wastewater Enterprise Fund – fully funding the total estimated project cost of $2,686,119.
The project will restore 2,150 linear feet of Stoney Run Creek preventing the need for further temporary protection of the pipe by creating a potential permanent fix to the erosion issue in the area that exposed the pipe in the first place.
“We are going to make it a more shallow area by filling in the existing trench and creating a more shallow pathway for the water to fall so it doesn’t erode as much,” said the project manager, Jonathan Pohlman. “Also, if it floods a lot, the water will be able to spread out over a larger area and gradually infiltrate into the ground rather than wash away quickly downstream.”
The Bayview Interceptor Project will utilize imbricated rock walls as well as cut trees that will be used as dams along the flow of the water to slow down water and control the stream.
“If we are successful in stabilizing this section of the stream and getting the banks stabilized so they are no longer subject to erosion, then that will prevent the stream from threatening the county sewer line in the future,” said Flanigan.
A limit of disturbance fence will be put in place Saturday, Nov. 19 marking the beginning of on-site work for the project that is estimated to be completed no later than April, 2022.
“Once completed, this project will have dual benefits of not only protecting the county sewer line, but it will also benefit the environment by reducing the amount of sediment that washes downstream from erosion from going into the Chesapeake Bay,” said Pohlman.
