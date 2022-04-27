ELKTON — Senior citizens across Cecil County are taking part in a pilot project aimed at improving brain health called StrongerMemory.
The Maryland Department of Aging and Goodwin House Incorporated chose Cecil and 16 other counties to participate in the program, which administers short daily tests to participants to gauge their level of cognition.
Sheila Murphy, Community Wellness Chief for the Cecil County Department of Community Services, said the participants are taking their work quite seriously.
“We have some real go-getters who come in, get their folders and they are off,” Murphy said. Others may need a little technical support to help with reading portions or encouragement.
“We are working with folks that are 60 to almost 100 with differing abilities and disabilities but all are independent to a certain extent,” Murphy said.
Each participant gets a packet of information with tasks to be completed in math, reading comprehension and memory.
“They’re enthusiastic. It’s becoming part and parcel of their daily routine,” Murphy said. She joked that there are times it sounds like a typical public school classroom.
“The conversation ranges from, ‘Oh no, not the math part...’ to ‘do I have to read out loud?’” she said. Then comes the comment, “I don’t like the math part either but I’m doing it.”
The tests are not graded and there’s no competition. The goal is to find ways to slow what is considered by many the slow, inevitable progression of memory loss due to age.
“We are honored to launch the StrongerMemory program in senior centers across the state of Maryland,” said GHI President and CEO Rob Liebreich. “Sharing my mother’s story and progress using StrongerMemory, and watching the program unfold to help thousands of older adults combat the impact of dementia has been rewarding, and we are eager for this proven brain health tool to be available to older adults in Maryland.”
Cecil County received $7,000 for the pilot project, which Murphy said basically covers the cost of all the paperwork and supplies for the participants.
There are three pieces completed each day, all with cognitive benefits.
“The math could be addition or subtraction with a timing factor. Reading aloud is 10 minutes and they can read anything; books or newspapers,” she said. Then there’s questions to be answered in writing.
“We see vision and writing skills decline but the staff has been able to support that,” Murphy said, adding. “They have done a great job.”
Murphy said the men and women have commented they are pleased that they still have skills they considered lost or weakened.
“This will help us learn if this will help,” Murphy said.
The unexpected benefit has been the shared stories and the new sense of camaraderie, she said.
“After the last portion we talk about the answers and sometimes one of the seniors wants to share,” Murphy said. It opened up new conversations because it revealed something about the speaker her fellow test takers did not know.
Along with the reading and writing, there is also the fine motor skills and the brain-hand coordination being tested by StrongerMemory.
Once all the testing is completed there will be an in-house evaluation. The testers will get to give their opinions as well.
“We are very proud we were selected for this,” Murphy said. “Everything we do here is to help us age with knowledge and support.”
While all the test subjects have been identified, Murphy invites any senior citizens in Cecil County to go to the county’s Community Services website and check out all the programs, services and support being offered: https://www.ccgov.org/government/community-services.
