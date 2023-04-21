CECIL COUNTY — Over 90 employers filled the hallways of the Cecil County School of Technology Wednesday for the school’s largest annual job fair to date.
The job fair – offered to the 375 seniors attending CCST, as well as junior cosmetology students – had employers from every technical field that CCST offers as part of its curriculum.
“The school of tech has a lot of options for life after high school and it is a great place to build and apply skills to the real world,” said Trevor David, a senior in CCST’s Homeland Security program. “The job fair is helpful to network and see different opportunities that we may have after graduation.”
David noted that he is interested in law enforcement and that he was able to connect with the Maryland State Police and Delaware State Police during the job fair – utilizing the professional skills taught to him by CCST prior to the event.
“We are trying to do as much as we can to get the students to interact with adults and employers,” said CCST Principal Nicole Parr. “I am beyond proud because watching the students grow and watching their confidence grow from when they first started here is why we do this job.”
Training for the annual job fair begins during the student’s junior year, where CCST Counselor Jennifer Bird works with students to build proper resumes. From there, students are taught how to interview for jobs and what questions to ask when the ending “do you have any questions for us” question is used to close an interview.
“No one at any age likes interviewing, but it is truly a life skill,” said Bird. “We are preparing our students for the real world and the hope is that students today will get job offers, internships or even interviews with some of these employers.”
Subsequent to the job fair, CCST officials follow up with the employers who were in attendance to learn about different areas employers might recommend that the school focus more on working with the students in.
“Whether it’s conversation, resumes, anything – we want to know because we want these students to be the best candidates,” said Parr. “Because this is what it is all about- helping prepare these students for this day.”
