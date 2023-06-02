RISING SUN — The Cecil County School of Technology (CCST) celebrated 339 graduates Tuesday night during the school’s 2023 graduation ceremony at Rising Sun High School.
“CCST not only allowed us to get a head start on careers, but it also granted us the opportunity to grow on many levels,” said Agricultural Science Program student and National Technical Honor Society member Laila Hoxter. “Today is the day we say goodbye to the instructors and our classmates, but that is completely fine because CCST will always live on in our memories.”
226 of the 339 students in CCST’s 2023 graduating class earned a total of 580 certifications across all programs offered by CCST. 95 students completed capstone projects in their area of study and 97 percent of the graduating class earned CPR certifications – achievements CCST’s principal Nicole Parr emphasized as one of the many things she is most proud of.
“You learned that you could and can do anything with a positive attitude and perseverance,” said Parr. “More than anything I am proud of each and every one of you and your ability to not give up speaks volumes of how much you have grown as individuals and a group.”
The graduating class was vibrant with numerous differently colored gowns, as each graduate wore their home school’s colors to CCST’s graduation. Two CCST students in purple gowns from Elkton High School shared how great of an experience it was to graduate together.
“This has been one of my best friends since fourth grade so graduating with him is a big thing to me,” said Amere Keasley, a Homeland Security student.
Keasley was referencing his friend, Silas Higgins, who was in CCST’s Emergency Management program.
“It is really cool and a big deal to graduate with such a close friend because we didn’t really think about this day and now it’s happening and it’s a huge accomplishment,” said Higgins.
Other students, like Evan Burrows, a Homeland Security student, spoke about post high school plans.
“I feel pretty good about graduating high school,” said Burrows. “My next step is to do my general studies at Cecil College and then transfer to a four year university to study Astrobiology, which is basically aliens.”
CCST graduates received a Certificate of Completion along with the certifications they earned through their program of study. Graduates will receive their high school diploma from their home high school graduations.
