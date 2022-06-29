ELKTON — Cecil County residents were quick to react to the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which had been the law since 1973, ensuring a woman’s access to abortion.
“The Roe v. Wade decision is an attack on women’s bodies and women’s rights,” said Andrea Sengstock. The Elkton woman told the Cecil Whig this sets the stage for even more of the same. “This decision will open doors for contraception to become illegal, and for fertility treatments to become illegal as well.”
The U.S. Supreme Court announced Friday morning that, by a 5-4 vote, it had overturned Roe v. Wade. That 1973 ruling guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion. The nation’s highest court ruled the opposite: “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
Christine Brimm sees even more dangers from the ruling.
“We don’t have the ability to care for unwanted children. Adoption and foster care programs are bad,” Brimm, from North East, said. “We don’t have free childcare so people can work.”
Samantha Knaub Huesman is a North East native who now runs a non-profit organization in Zambia. She calls the SCOTUS decision “a monumental step back for women and women’s rights.”
“It has been proven time and time again that the best way to lower abortion rates is to provide comprehensive sexual education and access to contraception,” Huesman said, adding that these address the issue at its roots. “When you have more people making informed decisions about their bodies and using contraception, you have less unwanted/unsafe pregnancies which result in less abortions.”
Conversely, others see the decision as a victory upholding the sanctity of life. Vicki Karschner, executive director of Cecil Pregnancy and Family Resource Center in Elkton declared it was “a great day for life!”
“My heart is full of joy today as we celebrate victory for the most vulnerable of all, America’s unborn children,” Karschner said.
She pointed to the ultrasound used at the East High Street facility, which she said “has given us a window to the womb confirming life begins at conception.”
“Science proves each child is a uniquely created individual,” Karschner said. ”The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has been long overdue.”
Rebecca Orlovsky said she and her children were overjoyed at the news and immediately prayed together.
”My children and I stopped immediately so we could pray specifically for God’s sovereign protection over the Supreme Court justices and their families,” Orlovsky said. “I know there are many people who won’t be happy today and that breaks my heart.”
Matt Lentz said that, until the court’s ruling, he never had an opinion on abortion, calling it “a religious fringy issue.”
“It’s your life. You’re the one who has to look at yourself in the mirror,” Lents, from Elkton, said. “What I don’t understand is how it’s a federally protected right. I have a hard time making that connection.”
Lentz suggested perhaps the issue should be placed on the national ballot as a referendum.
“I’d probably vote for it,” Lentz said.
Donna Marie Albrecht called the decision “a huge win for Human Rights.”
“But there is still work to do in order to protect the innocent and vulnerable,” Albrecht, from Elkton, said. “This ruling does not abolish abortion but simply says that abortion is not protected by the Constitution.”
This, she said, puts the power back into the hands of each state “where it belongs according to the 10th Amendment.”
Lisa Welch agreed. “Now all states can vote on whether to allow abortion or not so it’s not the end of Roe v. Wade.”
Welch added that medical technology has changed drastically since the ruling was first passed 50 years ago.
“Technology they have now proves the fetus has a heartbeat. It has feeling. It is a human being and not just a slab of snot like the depicted it years ago,” Welch said.
AJ Hare believes the right to abortion is protected under the 1st Amendment.
”Some religions permit abortion such as Judaism and Islam. Using God as a reason to ban abortion is in violation of your right to free exercise of religion,” Hare said, adding, “Keep God out of politics.”
Women’s rights was also part of the conversation.
“Why is a man deciding on what I can do with my body?” said Rian Duvall.
“This sets women back to the Stone Age,” said Theresa Pitts. “We burned bras for the right to vote so what’s next?”
Like many, Pitts said abortion is a personal decision to be made by a woman.
“If a woman needs to abort her pregnancy it should be her right. It should be no one else’s business,” she said.
Lisa Nurnberger called it “a slippery slope.”
“Women losing autonomy of our bodies is just the first step,” Nurnberger said, referring to Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in which he recommended that the court should review rulings that guarantee the right to contraceptives and marriage rights. She fears that the country is devolving. “The pendulum may swing slowly, but it does eventually swing back. It is unfortunate to have to see the end of the illusion of ‘freedom for all,’ but at least there is more honesty about the fact that not all Americans are equal.”
Andrew Goins, a pastor and Conowingo resident, called this a challenging issue, regardless of which side is taken, because of all the arguments.
“It’s religious verse non-religious, it’s the woman’s right to privacy, it’s the life of the child in the womb,” he said. “Is it the right to take the life of an unborn child or the woman’s right and privilege to choose for her body.”
Goins said abortion is not over and now, because the ruling turns the matter over to the states, the upcoming elections are that much more important.
“Who you choose for your senator and your delegate matters now,” he said. “We’ll see where the community stands and where our elected officials stand.”
