ELKTON — When word got out that ChristianaCare was closing the Radiation Oncology Center at Union Hospital the predominant reaction from the community was anger.
“When ChristianaCare came in they said they were here to support our community. I viewed it as a partnership,” said Town of Elkton Commissioner Jean Broomell. “This decision seems to be based on nothing more than financial motives.”
Cecil County Councilmember Donna Culberson said the decision is unfortunate but ChristianaCare is, after all, a business.
“As a business, I understand their decision. I believe it is in our best interest at this point, to locate the services available to our residents that will allow them to continue to receive the best care they can at either the cancer center in Delaware or at Upper Chesapeake,” Culberson said via email. “Our focus should be on our community and how we can best serve them in their time of need.”
Susan Trantham is happy her doctor prescribed the radiation she needs to combat her cancer diagnosis while she can still go to the Union Hospital center.
“I live in Chesapeake City and work in Middletown, Del. ChristianaCare is just so big,” Trantham said. She plans to keep working during her treatment and sees the value in the Elkton center. “It’s all there, no lines and no waiting.”
“My sister was treated there three years ago and raved about how nice it was,” Trantham said.
She noted that the center works with the nearby chemotherapy center so those cancer patients needing both treatments can get both in the same day.
“That won’t be possible anymore,” Trantham said.
Medical Transportation is a program offering free rides to and from out of county appointments, but it is a ride sharing service, meaning once your treatment is done you may have a long wait before you are picked up for the ride home. It’s also exclusively for Medicaid patients. (A spokeswoman for the service said paid drivers are desperately needed. Call 410-996-5171 to apply.)
Loucretia Wood said she could not have imagined having to transport her father out of Cecil County for treatment when he was diagnosed and sent for treatment at the Radiation Oncology Center two years ago.
“They’re sick, they’re exhausted. It’s no fun,” Wood said of her late father, Walt. “If I had to take my dad all the way to Baltimore he would not have done it.”
Trantham agreed that the Helen Graham Center in Newark is a different world than the Radiation Oncology Center on Railroad Avenue in Elkton.
“It’s only a 12-mile difference in driving, but it’s a huge 12 miles,” she said. “It’s extremely crowded.”
ChristianaCare claims the closure is in response to low numbers of patients using the Elkton facility.
“Despite the availability of radiation oncology at the Cecil Campus for the past several years the volumes at the Cecil Campus remain relatively small,” said Dr. Ryan Geracimos, Chief Medical Officer for Union Hospital, when the announcement was made. “Consolidating services will support continued investment in leading edge technology too ensure that we continue to deliver the highest-quality cancer care to the communities we serve.”
Wood scoffed at that statement.
“ChristianaCare is supposed to be working with us, not against us,” Wood said. “I was so ticked at that statement by Geracimos. The doctors don’t want it to be gone, The nurses don’t want it to be gone.”
With the economy tumbling and health care becoming even more expensive, Wood said she is even more troubled because many will have to pay more for treatment, either by going over the state line to the Helen Graham Center in Newark, Del. or to Upper Chesapeake in Bel Air, Md.
“That’s if Bel Air will take them,” Wood said. Maryland Medicare patients must be treated in Maryland and even those with other insurance may find the Newark facility will be considered “out of network” she said.
“How many older folks on a fixed income can afford a $1,000 co-pay?” she said. “People are calling me now, not for help with Christmas but for help with their prescriptions.”
Trantham was equally appalled.
“It just struck a nerve when (Geracimos) said ‘low numbers’,” she said. “Those numbers are people.”
“Those numbers have names,” Wood added. “My dad had a name; Walt, and he was not just a small number.”
Carol Tichnell agreed that the decision was money based.
“They do not care about humans and only care about the money. We as patients are only a number and that is so sad,” Tichnell said. “We need Union back. At least we were taken care of with respect and feelings of compassion.”
Broomell hopes the decision to close the center on Railroad Avenue can be reversed.
“And in that decision we could find proof that ChristianaCare is committed to the partnership with the community it pledged to serve,” Broomell said.
ChristianaCare acquired Union Hospital in January 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.