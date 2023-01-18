CECIL COUNTY — After the removal of three members of the committee, the Cecil County Republican Central Committee (CCRCC) has filled its remaining vacancies with Anthony Yetzer and Russ Johnson. With the appointment of Johnson and Yetzer, all nine seats on the CCRCC are now filled; as Kevin Emmerich was appointed to the CCRCC in early January.
The final appointments follow nearly two months after Joyce Bowlsbey, Bill Coutz and Alan McCarthy were removed for bylaw violations relating to the 2022 elections and candidate endorsement.
“I think we have a pretty great committee,” said Sammons. “We are solidifying and getting things done for the party and holding the government accountable.”
Sammons said that he is happy with the new members, as Johnson and Yetzer will bring an abundance of benefits to the committee.
He noted Yetzer as being able to clearly articulate the committee’s messages – an asset Sammons said will allow the committee to better connect with its constituents.
Johnson, who ran against Diana Hawley for the District 5 Cecil County Board of Education seat this past year, was noted for his knowledge of the school board. Sammons said Johnson’s knowledge suits the committee well, as a Cecil County School Board subcommittee is on the horizon for the CCRCC.
“We are looking into expanding our reach through subcommittees,” said Sammons. “We have a lot to address on behalf of the Republican Party and we want to give the community an opportunity to work with us on things they might be passionate about.”
The CCRCC subcommittees will address a number of topics within Cecil County, with elections and the school board being current priorities. Each committee will be led by a current CCRCC member.
“Johnson, for example, will be great to spearhead the school board subcommittee,” said Sammons. “We are looking to have a minimum of five members on each subcommittee, so that is our effort right now – finding people for the subcommittees.”
As of press time, Johnson and Yetzer did not respond to a request for comment.
