Cecil County Republican Central Committee
CECIL COUNTY REPUBLICAN CENTRAL COMMITTEE LOGO

CECIL COUNTY — After a statewide Maryland GOP convention vote confirmed the removal of Joyce Bowlsbey, Alan McCarthy and Bill Coutz from the Cecil County Republican Central Committee (RCC) last month, Kevin Emmerich has been confirmed to fill one of the three vacancies.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.