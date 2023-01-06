CECIL COUNTY — After a statewide Maryland GOP convention vote confirmed the removal of Joyce Bowlsbey, Alan McCarthy and Bill Coutz from the Cecil County Republican Central Committee (RCC) last month, Kevin Emmerich has been confirmed to fill one of the three vacancies.
“At the MDGOP convention, there is an executive meeting that consists of all 24 counties and the chairmen of each county so I presented the evidence regarding the behavior that was against the bylaws to all of them,” said Vince Sammons, the Chairman of the Cecil County RCC. “After I explained what happened, not a single person was against the removal.”
The initial disqualification, outlined in the public notice of the alleged violations, is what Sammons said was a temporary suspension of the members.
“The letter was removal, but nothing was finite about it until this vote happened,” said Sammons.
With the disqualification of the three members, the Cecil County RCC was quick to fill one of the three positions with Emmerich, who was not only listed as the treasurer on the removal notice from the RCC on Nov. 11, but was listed on the 2022 Primary ballot for the Cecil County RCC, but lost.
Emmerich scored 2,807 votes during the 2022 Primaries, putting him 387 votes behind Bowlsbey who scored 3,193 votes, 1,062 votes behind Coutz who finished the primaries with 3,869 and 173 votes behind McCarthy, who finished the primaries with 2,980 votes for a seat on the Cecil County RCC.
Listed on the Cecil County RCC’s website, the names of the current seven – now including Emmerich – members serving on the RCC are followed with “OPEN SEAT” listed for the remaining two positions.
“We have two empty seats and we do have people to fill those seats that we have interviewed and have verbally agreed upon as good candidates to put in,” said Sammons. “We just haven’t finalized the vote.”
Sammons noted that the votes for the two candidates will occur at the RCC’s next closed meeting that he says may occur next month.
