CECIL COUNTY — Last week, the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast hosted Cecil County senators and house representatives who gave their perspectives on a variety of topics like cannabis, public safety, the budget and working with Wes Moore’s administration and how these topics might affect Cecil County.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.