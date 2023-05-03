CECIL COUNTY — Last week, the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Legislative Wrap-Up Breakfast hosted Cecil County senators and house representatives who gave their perspectives on a variety of topics like cannabis, public safety, the budget and working with Wes Moore’s administration and how these topics might affect Cecil County.
Cannabis
Senator Stephen Hershey (R-36) said that, going into the legalization of cannabis, he wanted to make sure counties were properly compensated through cannabis tax and that counties had full discretion over zoning.
Hershey noted that 45 percent of cannabis tax in Maryland goes into the Maryland General Assembly’s “general fund,” 35 percent of it is reinvested into areas that were disproportionately affected by the war on drugs and the remaining five percent goes to municipalities- something he says he is not happy with.
“Just to think of how much money this will be- if cannabis reaches a billion dollars in sales, each county will be splitting about $187,000 which we think is the real problem,” said Hershey. “The locations who will have to deal with what many of us think we’ll be a problem once it is legalized will not have the money to properly deal with it.”
Similar to Hershey, Senator Jason Gallion (R-25) said that part of his effort during the cannabis legalization process was to give local EMS just one percent of the tax revenue.
“In states that have legalized cannabis, car wrecks are up four percent, fatal car wrecks are up six percent and my amendment would dedicate just one percent of the cannabis revenue to MSOFT which is things like shock trauma, Medivac and things like that,” said Gallion.
Gallion’s amendment had bipartisan support but did not pass.
“Public safety is a huge issue and it is very disappointing that in this bipartisan legislation, they couldn’t agree to dedicate just one percent to emergency services,” said Gallion.
Delegate Mike Griffith (R-35B), the only representative with former law enforcement background, said he shares the same concerns as Gallion as the way of testing for cannabis impairment is currently non-existent.
“The big concern is that there is no legitimate mechanism right now to measure someone’s BAC equivalence of being under the influence of cannabis,” said Griffith.
What was it like working with a new administration?
As the minority leader in the Senate, Hershey explained the importance of relationships and how knowing Governor Wes Moore for over five years was helpful.
“As the minority party, everything is based on relationships,” said Hershey. “The way that we are effective is based on the relationships we have with the governor, the senate presidents and their staffs because that is who keeps us informed on what is going on and what we can expect so we can prepare.”
Hershey noted that during the 2023 session, the majority party was very inclusive of the minority party and that a strong relationship with Moore’s administration is still in the works.
“I think all of us have a relationship with the top staff of Hogan’s administration and with Moore, that hasn’t happened just yet,” said Hershey. “But I think we are starting off on the right foot with Moore.
What concerned you the most during the 2023 General Assembly?
The most common answer to what concerned each representative the most was what many of them said is a lack of legislation aimed at stopping crime in Maryland.
“Crime is the number one thing our caucus was pounding on,” said Gallion. “It seems like they are over regulating law abiding, good citizens and letting the criminal element go away with a slap on the wrist. Crime is a big issue and it should be the number one priority of the general assembly, not an afterthought.”
Similar to the concerns with crime, representatives like Teresa Reilly (R-35A) and Griffith were more concerned with the amount of legislation that was passed that they say only impacts law abiding citizens.
“We continue to see them totally ignore good legislation that combats crime, but work on the second amendment legislation that affects law-abiding citizens,” said Reilly. “It is very concerning.”
Other representatives, like Delegate Jeff Ghrist (R-36), said they were concerned with how the session ended.
“They waited till the very last day of session to pass some meaningful bills which basically cut off the bait for us,” said Ghrist. “They should have allowed us to debate the bigger bills sooner in session or on the last day which they did not.”
What did you like the most about the 2023 General Assembly?
As the minority party, each representative was able to agree that they were pleased with the effectiveness of each member to get amendments on bills and overall, “hold their ground” on bills like HB119 and SB1.
“We have a lot of hard working senators in our caucus and we punch above our weight through committees, searching for unintended consequences, leading floor debates and holding democrats accountable for what they do in Annapolis,” said Hershey.
