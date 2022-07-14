ELKTON — On Monday, Cecil County received over $12 million from grants for a broadband expansion project to provide internet access to underserved areas of the county.
On July 5, 2022, County Council President Bob Meffley introduced Resolution Number 43-2022 on behalf of County Executive Danielle Hornberger. The resolution will provide fast speed internet access for 1,315 underserved addresses across the county using fiber optic technology – eliminating the need to build new infrastructure.
The project received $12,797,982 from a total of 8 grants from the Maryland Department of Housing Community Development administered by the Office of State Broadband. $10 million of the $12,797,982 went directly to one of the three internet service providers on the project, Talkie, who is in charge of delivering broadband access to a total of 840 addresses in Chesapeake City, Elkton, Fair Hill, North East and the Elk Neck Peninsula.
Cecil County matched the grant with $888,438 – $614,000 of which is to match Talkie, who is contributing $2,245,162. The remaining $270,000 is to match small grants for the partnering companies on the project, Choptank Fiber LLC. – who is in charge of delivering broadband access to a total of 323 addresses in Earleville, Cecilton and Warwick – and Breezeline Broadband – who is in-charge of delivering broadband access to a total of 144 addresses in Perryville and Port Deposit – making the project’s value over $16 million.
“Given the rural character of Cecil County, we are pleased we will be a leader providing essential resources to our businesses and residents,” said David Warnick, the Director of the Cecil County Department of Information Technology. “Residents and business owners at these addresses will now be able to participate more fully in the economy and take advantage of modern educational opportunities.”
Addresses will be connected using a fiber optic cable that will run either underground or through utility poles to pre-existing internet provider connection points. Once connected, addresses will have access to the internet with a minimum download and upload speed of 100 mbps and a maximum latency of 50ms.
“The reason why these areas are underserved is because the economics of extending service to these addresses just did not make sense,” said David Black, the Cecil County Geographic Information System and Broadband Manager. “We wouldn’t make back the money we spent to extend service in an unreasonable amount of time so a grant is needed in this case to step in and fill the gap of the economic formula.”
Resolution Number 43-2022 is scheduled for consideration at the July 26 meeting of the County Council.
