CECIL COUNTY — At the most recent Cecil County Public Schools’ board meeting, the board approved the purchase of six laser cutters for use in CCPS’ Advanced Technology pathways at high schools in the county.
The six laser cutters, which cost roughly $75k each, were purchased for use by students in the Advanced Technology pathway at each of the five of the public high schools in the county, as well as the Cecil County School of Technology.
The Advanced Technology pathway was introduced as a brand new pathway this school year to help support manufacturing, engineering, and construction.
The money for the six laser cutters came from a federally funded grant called the Carl Perkins grant.
“The Perkins grant started in the 1970s,” Heather Handler, Program Coordinator for Career and Technical Education & STEM for CCPS, said. “It’s to service career and technical education. So it’s assumed that there will be a lot of consumables, and back in the 70s, the pathways used a lot of wood, and then you had Home Ec, which was using a lot of foods. That was the consumables and then it also is assumed that the equipment for all of these technical fields is going to cost a lot more than, let’s say, a regular math classroom. The Carl Perkins Grant helps to fund that.”
According to Handler, the laser cutters will help kids with design in the classroom as they participate in hands-on tech training and classes with industry-standard equipment and programs.
“It helps the students with design, and the program with it is called Computer Aided Design,” Handler said. “That’s what they use in the engineering field, those kinds of programs and then they can actually see their product being made with the laser cutter.”
According to Handler, classes utilizing the more advanced technology help prepare students for the real world, when they may need to use laser cutters for their jobs. By learning skills they will need in their careers now, students will be better prepared for life after school
The newly-purchased laser cutters are industrial grade, which means they will last longer as well as be more precise with measurements that the students may need for certain projects they work on.
As district officials were searching through warehouses, they found something that they never expected to find – which will provide ample material for students to hone their laser cutting skills with.
“We recently discovered that we have a lot of plexiglass leftover from COVID,” Handler said. ”So we have pallets and pallets as I’m sure other places do too. That’s going to be some of the materials that we use with these laser cutters. So we don’t have to buy it.”
Handler feels that the laser cutters will be a great opportunity for students and help to expand the Advanced Technology program to the potential that CCPS officials envision for it.
