Laser Cutter

Six laser cutters were purchased by Cecil County Public Schools for use in its Advanced Technology pathway.

 COURTESY OF BOSS LASER

CECIL COUNTY — At the most recent Cecil County Public Schools’ board meeting, the board approved the purchase of six laser cutters for use in CCPS’ Advanced Technology pathways at high schools in the county.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.