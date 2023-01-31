CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) has proposed a $253.3 million budget for FY24 – an increase of over $12.5 million from FY23’s budget request. The proposed budget shows an emphasis on increased spending on salaries, technology, maintenance and student transportation.
CCPS estimates that they will receive $133.9 million from the state, which currently leaves a $119.4 million gap if the proposed budget is passed, as is, by the Cecil County Board of Education.
As of press time, CCPS has yet to learn what this year’s state-mandated Maintenance of Effort (MoE) fund number will be. The MoE number is the minimum amount of funding, as determined by the state, that local governments are required to provide their public school systems. Last year, counties were required to meet an $89.1 million mark to fund their schools, but CCPS officials say there is a chance they may be short on funding if they are only funded at a the MoE number.
“$89 million will be a problem,” said CCPS Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson. “The only place we will have to go if we get $89 million is staff.”
This would be the third consecutive year that CCPS was funded at the MoE figure.
According to Lawson, for every $1 million CCPS is short of revenue for its operating budget, roughly 15 staff positions would need to be cut.
“We would need the local funding to step up and cover the difference to support this budget,” said Lawson.
The proposed increase, as noted by Lawson, is primarily due to inflation, the end of pandemic relief programs and the newly-introduced Blueprint For Maryland’s Future; which aims to improve early childhood education, college and career readiness and student resources.
Blueprint For Maryland’s stipulations have had a notable impact on numerous sections of this year’s school budget, particularly on salaries, which make up over 80 percent of CCPS’s annual budget.
The current FY24 proposed budget requests over $13 million in salaries more than what was approved in FY23. CCPS Chief Financial Officer Denise Sopa said part of the increase is due to cost of living wage increases.
Sopa noted that the current proposed budget reflects a 3.75 percent cost of living increase for administrators, a five percent increase for support staff and a seven percent increase for paraprofessionals.
“This is a way to attract people to Cecil County and keep them in our county,” said Sopa. “We need to find a way to compete with neighboring districts.”
Lawson noted that there is a current struggle in attracting and retaining teachers in the area, as Delaware is looking at providing their staff with a nine percent wage increase.
“We are not immune to the markets in existence for employees,” said Lawson. “The challenges will only become worse if we do not maintain our reputation for being an attractive place to work.”
Blueprint For Maryland will directly impact school spending via requiring all first-year teachers to begin at a base salary of $60,000 by FY26. To reach this requirement, Sopa says CCPS has planned cost of living increases which will allow them to meet the requirement in time.
The budget’s increased salary funding is also affected by the expansion of class sizes, as well as numerous positions that were classified under “restricted funding” being moved to “unrestricted funding.”
According to CCPS officials, restricted funding is money from things like grants that cannot be spent on anything other than what the state says it can be spent on. Unrestricted funding is money CCPS receives from the state that they choose to allocate according to their operating needs.
Behind the salary increases, the second largest spending increase for this year’s proposed budget is in CCPS’ information technology. Last year’s budget showed $3.1 million dollars approved for IT, whereas FY24’s proposed budget requests $4.2 million – an increase of over $1.1 million.
IT funding includes things such as service contracts, software licenses, hardware maintenance and replacements.
CCPS Associate Superintendent for Administrative Services Joseph Buckley said the increase is due primarily to the replacement of computers for both teachers and students.
“We knew this was coming,” said Buckley. “Our Chromebooks and laptops have about a six year life expectancy so we knew what number we needed to hit in terms of a refresh of our hardware.”
Outside of technological maintenance, mechanical maintenance is also seeing an increase an increase of over $800 thousand to over $8 million, up from the $7.1 million that was approved in FY23.
Outlined in the maintenance section of the budget is custodial supplies, projects, waste management, preventative maintenance and utilities.
“Our buildings and mechanical systems are aging,” said Buckley.
Utilities is currently the highest funded line within the maintenance section as Buckley notes, utilities include water, sewer, electric and fuel.
“We work to anticipate our needs and project what our needs are going to be,” said Buckley.
The final section to receive an influx in proposed funding is student transportation. The current proposed FY24 budget shows a request for over $9.5 million- a nearly $800 thousand increase from the approved $8.7 million from the FY23 budget.
With fuel costs still showing a heavy presence in transportation costs, it is not the main reason for the nearly $800 thousand increase.
“We are requesting two bus replacements for CCPS,” said Buckley. “The buses are special education lifted buses so they have a higher price tag than a typical 66 or 72 passenger bus.”
Also reflected in this year’s proposed student transportation spending is the accommodation of 14 new buses for CCPS contractors.
“A bus has a life expectancy of 12 to 15 years and we are trying to level out the number of buses we need to replace year to year so that we don’t get hit with a year that we need to replace 25 buses,” said Buckley.
The proposed FY24 budget includes four large capital projects and six small capital projects combining for a total of over $282.3 million.
The large capital projects include the replacement of North East Middle and High school, the replacement of the Cecil Manor Elementary School’s HVAC system, the replacement of Thomas Estates Elementary School and the replacement of Cherry Hill Middle School.
Small capital projects include Rising Sun Elementary school parking lot and secure entrance, the replacement of the Rising Sun High School track and water line, a secure entrance for Conowingo Elementary School and the replacement of the Elkton High School track. The six listed small capital projects total $2.6 million.
The next budget update is scheduled for Feb. 8.
