Cecil County Public Schools Building

Cecil County Public Schools has announced its budget proposal for FY24. Clocking in at $253.3 million, the budget focuses on increasing salaries and updating and maintaining school buildings and technology.

CECIL COUNTY — Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) has proposed a $253.3 million budget for FY24 – an increase of over $12.5 million from FY23’s budget request. The proposed budget shows an emphasis on increased spending on salaries, technology, maintenance and student transportation.


