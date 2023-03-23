Pictured in this file photo, students arrive to Bohemia Manor for the first day of school this past September. 300 students riding CCPS buses are part of CCPS' Infants and Toddlers and Preschool Special Education.
ELKTON — Though the waning of March marks the end of Disabilities Awareness Month, disability awareness remains the everyday reality of many families in Cecil County as they raise a child who has a medical, physical, sensory, behavioral, mental or emotional challenge.
Jennifer Ayers, Instruction Coordinator for Special Education for Cecil County Public Schools' Infants and Toddlers and Preschool Special Education programs says this is why the staff takes care of the entire family.
"It's a collaboration between the staff and the family to support the whole child at school but also at home and in the community," Ayers said. There are two programs for children before reaching kindergarten age; Early Intervention is for birth to age 3. Children in that program they can move to Extended Services for ages 3 and 4. Child Find is for children age 4 through 21.
Children can be referred for testing by their family or physician. It's free. Ayers said the amount of referrals – as well as the number of families being served – has doubled in recent years.
"We've had a huge success reaching children at much younger ages and are getting referrals from birth to age 1," she said.
"For infants and toddlers, we go to them," Ayers said of the evaluation process. There are currently 300 children enrolled in that program. There are physical, occupational and speech therapists on staff to help a child reach their developmental milestones, or at least make strides toward that goal.
It's a goal that involves the school and the family.
"It's important to have consistency for it to work," Ayers said. "We work together for that same goal."
That family involvement includes monthly trips that include the entire family. Those trips could be something as simple as a gathering in a park playground or a trip to an event. This is also at no cost to the family.
By age 3, the child is going to school, riding the bus just like any other CCPS student needing transportation. This year, CCPS added two more schools to its 3- and 4-year-old program and also expanded the class days from two half-days per week to four. It operates much like Head Start, with inclusive classrooms that focus on academics and preparation for kindergarten.
Any parent that is concerned about their child at any age can get them evaluated whether the child is enrolled in a public or private school or is home schooled.
"There's no cost and no prescription is needed," Ayers said. "There's no harm in checking. The earlier the intervention occurs the greater success we having seeing a closing in some of those gaps."
