CECIL COUNTY — After a lifetime dedicated to advancing tech and STEM educational paths, Heather Handler, instructional coordinator for career and technical education and STEM for Cecil County Public Schools, had her passion recognized when she was recently appointed as a council member to the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council.


