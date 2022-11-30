CECIL COUNTY — After a lifetime dedicated to advancing tech and STEM educational paths, Heather Handler, instructional coordinator for career and technical education and STEM for Cecil County Public Schools, had her passion recognized when she was recently appointed as a council member to the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council.
“I was delighted and very excited to be a part of it,” Handler said. “I still feel very flattered that they would allow me to be on the board.”
Handler’s passion for technology and stem came from her childhood.
“My mom was a registered nurse,” Handler said. “My stepdad was a forester, so he’s always out in the woods. Looking back, I became what I became because it was kind of a combination of both. I’ve always had an interest in it. It wasn’t until a little bit later in life that I actually had the chance to teach in it.”
Handler’s background in technology and STEM education began with her pre-med biology degree from the University of North Florida. Post-graduation, her first job was as a high school biology teacher. Then, she moved to Delaware for ten years where she was a seventh grade science teacher, a STEM teacher, and then went to high school to teach engineering.
After years of experience teaching stem and technology, CCPS hired Handler as their new tech and STEM instructional coordinator on July 1.
“With the career technical education (CTE) part of it, I implement new proposals for programs,” Handler said. “So I oversee all of the CTE teachers, I observe them, I help them, I get them resources, I write grants. Then, of course, the proposals and oversee all of the pathways. So for the blueprint for Maryland, it’s very important that all of that is done correctly.”
As part of the CTE position, some of the programs she is implementing include a new youth apprenticeship program for Maryland, as well as a new Hospitality and Tourism Program for next year.
For the STEM side of things, Handler helps to administer STEM related events for the district as well as helping teachers with their curriculums and other related projects.
Handler was introduced to the NMTC by a recommendation from CCPS Superintendent Jeff Lawson.
“Their mission is to try to make sure that we are funding and trying to support our students as they go into the workforce and then even just offering opportunities for them to learn and what is out there,” Handler said.
John Casner, executive director for the NMTC, said that Handler was the perfect candidate with her STEM educational background and that she will have a hands-on position helping the NMTC’s educational initiatives.
“Heather’s role will be primarily in the areas of directing us in the areas of STEM education, what initiatives should we take, what programs to support and who we can connect the school system to as far as mentors go for different programs that they embark on,” Casner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.