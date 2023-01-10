CCPS Board Building

The Cecil County Public School Board has decided to revise its public participation guidelines starting at this month’s board meeting on Wednesday.

CECIL COUNTY — Seeing a recent increase of public participation in the Cecil County Public School board meetings, the CCPS Board of Education felt it was necessary to revise the guidelines for public participation in meetings.


