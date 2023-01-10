CECIL COUNTY — Seeing a recent increase of public participation in the Cecil County Public School board meetings, the CCPS Board of Education felt it was necessary to revise the guidelines for public participation in meetings.
“We’ve been experiencing, like every other county in the state and kind of the nation, a huge increase in public participation in the past 18 months or so,” Diana Hawley, CCPS board president, said. “We’ve noticed that it’s becoming a little more difficult to manage.”
According to Hawley, the updated guidelines include having to send a written speech electronically to the board 48 hours prior to the board meeting. Also, the public participation allotment has been moved towards the end of the meeting; unless the board deems it necessary to have it elsewhere.
“I understand the passion of our citizens, right, so some ‘hot topic’ issues people are passionate about,” Hawley said. “Frankly, public participation has become a spectacle, really, not just in our county, but everywhere. You’ll see that guidelines are changing everywhere, just so that we can have a smoother and more productive citizen participation, and still allow citizens to have the ability to speak.”
Hawley emphasized the continued importance of public comment at the board meetings.
“The intent of public comment is to say, ‘hey, I have a concern that I want the board to consider,’ ” Hawley said.
The new guidelines for public participation will start at this month’s board meeting on Wednesday.
