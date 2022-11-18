CECIL COUNTY — Outgoing Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education members William Malesh and Christie Stephens were honored by their fellow board members as part of their last board meeting on Wednesday night.
“I think there’s a lot of feelings and emotions regarding this evening,” Jeffery Lawson, superintendent of CCPS, said. “Having Mr. Malesh leave after two terms with Stephens leaving after one term. I struggle for words sometimes.”
It was a bittersweet day for Christie Stephens as she gave a speech following applause at the board meeting.
“I’m emotional because it matters to me,” Stephens said. “I started my advocacy for Cecil County Public Schools back when my oldest, who is now a senior, was in Pre K at Perryville Elementary.”
Stephens said that her involvement was always for the betterment of the kids and students of Cecil County as a whole.
“I started out advocating for my own kids, I got involved because I wanted to better the educational experience for my own children,” Stephens said. “I stayed involved because I fell in love with the 15,000 students. My work here on the Board of Education has changed me.”
Diana Hawley, president of the board, had to fight back tears as she addressed Stephens at the board meeting.
“I’ll start with Ms. Stephens,” Hawley said. “Christie, you and I started together, we were newbies together four years ago, and from the first time I met you, I was, and just continue to be, so impressed by your poise, your professionalism, your level demeanor, you’re always very calm, your knowledge, your thinking skills, and just your overall passion for our students and our staff. You serve with compassion. That is so important in our jobs.”
Malesh was appreciative of his eight years of service on the CCPS Board.
“It was my privilege to serve with them,” Malesh said. “I was almost a spectator, and I gave them a little push once in a while, but they’d have done great things for me yet.”
Lawson and the other board members expressed their appreciation for Malesh’s years of service.
“There’s some things about Bill now some of you don’t know,” Lawson said. “We also had a board member a few years ago, Bill Manlove. Bill passed at 87 years old, and lived a long, beautiful life with a family. I think all of us would be blessed to have that. And well, most people don’t know that in Bill’s final days, weeks, months, it was Bill Malesh who was going down to his home to take him breakfast, to take him lunch, to sit and talk with an old man in a room, just the two of them. And that’s the kind of man Bill Malesh is. Personally, I’m not in this chair without Bill.”
Malesh and Stephens were both presented with framed replica plaques commemorating the rebuilding of Chesapeake City Elementary School in 2021, a project which both board members were heavily involved with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.