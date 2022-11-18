Outgoing Board Members

Cecil County Public School Board honor Christie Stephens and William Malesh for their service to the School Board.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT SMITH

CECIL COUNTY — Outgoing Cecil County Public Schools Board of Education members William Malesh and Christie Stephens were honored by their fellow board members as part of their last board meeting on Wednesday night.


