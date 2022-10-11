PERRYVILLE — Anxious juniors and seniors roamed the gymnasium and commons of Perryville High School in search of their next steps in life last week at the Cecil County Public School College & Career Fair.
“It’s a lot of course, but it’s nice having stuff like this to help you get through it and know what you want and what you’re looking for,” Madison Beck, a senior at Rising Sun High School, said. “So, it’s stressful, but some of this really helps.”
Beck is one of around 300 students and families that attended CCPS’ annual fair. Around 60 colleges, businesses and organizations were present at the event to talk with students.
“We also have workshops for families,” Christie Edelson, coordinator of guidance services for CCPS, said. “We have some information for students with disabilities, we have financial aid workshops, NCAA workshops, and how to apply to college.”
Mackenzie Langshaw and Virginia Coker, friends who attend North East High together, went to see what information the College & Career Fair could provide.
“We just wanted to see what there was to offer,” Langshaw said. “We haven’t seen a lot of colleges around here. We just hear about the big one. So we’re just going to see what else rolls around just to look.”
Langshaw is interested in the University of Delaware, while her friend Coker may want to journey south for school.
Ella Bierly, a senior at PHS, is looking for a school that has a good Arts program.
“That’s why I’m here, to mostly just get an idea,” Bierly said. “Do something in the Arts, Design, Engineering, things like that.”
Elkton High senior Mattson Gaskill came to the fair unsure about where he wants to go to school, but left with some options he’s interested in.
“I wasn’t really sure, but I think I found two or three colleges,” Gaskill said.
Sofia Amoretti, a junior from Rising Sun High, found the event to be very helpful.
“I came here, because I really don’t have a preference on what college to go to,” Amoretti said. “So, in general this with a bunch of colleges, it just makes it easier on me and my parents and some of these colleges like Shenandoah and Seton Hill are really close and I want to be an FBI agent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.