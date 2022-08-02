ELKTON — In a 5-0 vote, the Cecil County Council approved Bill 2022-08, which establishes a Cecil County Police Accountability Board (CCPAB), during last Tuesday’s county council legislative session.
The new board is mandated by state law under the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, every county in the state is required to establish a Police Accountability Board composed of citizens of the county to receive, observe and present opinions and recommendations on complaints made against police officers.
The CCPAB will have a total of five members that meet on a quarterly basis (once every four months) with the heads of law enforcement agencies and the county government to receive complaints of police misconduct filed by the public, and review outcomes for disciplinary matters.
The bill also calls for an Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) composed of five members with three of those five members coming from the CCPAB. The ACC will review the investigations made by the law enforcement agency that the complaints are filed against. The ACC has the authority to enhance the investigation if they believe it is warranted. The ACC can then independently adjudicate matters by either agreeing or disagreeing with the law enforcement agency’s decision. The ACC can also enhance the discipline if the ACC believes it is warranted as well.
Membership for both the CCPAB and the ACC will be granted through an application process where after applying, the county executive will choose applicants to be voted on by the council. Members must be at least 21 years of age, a Cecil County resident for at least six months, and have a clean background. Members will need to receive majority vote from council members before becoming board operatives.
The five board members must equally represent the racial, gender, and cultural background of Cecil County. Active police officers, immediate family members of active police officers, or any person who is, or is an immediate relative of a fully retired law enforcement member two years prior to appointment, are prohibited from serving on the CCPAB or ACC. Employees of county government or municipalities which have police departments are also prohibited from serving on the CCPAB or ACC.
Lawrence Scott, County Attorney, notes that the CCPAB and ACC methods and procedures outlined by both the State of Maryland bill and Bill Number 2022-08 will have minimal impact on what has been done in the past in regards to the county’s handling of police misconduct.
Prior to last Tuesday night’s work session, bill 2022-08 noted that members of the CCPAB would receive payment for serving on the board- making Cecil County the third county in Maryland to pay their Police Accountability Board members.
Many members of the council were split on whether or not it would be wise to pay board members, with Council President Meffley noting that payment would pose a challenge if a highly qualified citizen like a retired judge who wants to serve would require a higher pay.
“As a lifelong volunteer, I am insulted that anyone thinks you can’t get quality people unless you pay them,” said Councilman Al Miller.
After further discussion during the work session, the council agreed to make its 16th amendment to bill 2022-08 that would make the board membership payment a possibility of quarterly stipend with council approval instead of promised payment.
County Executive Hornberger signed off on the bill on Wednesday, July 27 – the day after the council passed it. The CCPAB and ACC cannot be fully operational until the legislation becomes law which will occur 60 days after the county executive signed Bill Number 2022-08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.