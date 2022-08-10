ELKTON — The Cecil County Council has passed Resolution Number 42-2022 allowing Cecil County Parks and Recreations (CCPR) to utilize $200,000 of its additional revenue from 2022 to create two additional employment positions and buy new field upkeep equipment.
“We exceeded our projected income through Parks and Rec,” said Acting Director of Administration Steve Overbay during the work session July 26. “With the size and the scope of the tournaments and attractions coming into the county, we need to look at some additional staffing to continue to provide quality services.”
CCPR currently has record numbers of registrations in over 200 of the programs it offers to the community. CCPR projected a revenue of $380,000 for the year of 2022 but almost doubled their projections by bringing in nearly $700,000. CCPR Director Clyde Van Dyke noted during the work session that he is confident that CCPR will not only meet, but exceed its 2023 projections as well.
The additional revenue allows for the $200,000 covered in Resolution Number 42-2022 to come directly from the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) budget rather than the 2022 fund balance.
$47,000 of the $200,000 will fund the salary for the county’s eighth Maintenance 1 worker. Maintenance 1 workers maintain 698 acres, three boat ramps, two indoor facilities, and prep all playing fields across the county. During the off-season, Maintenance 1 workers plow snow and keep trails clean and clear of debris.
The second employment position will utilize $69,000 of the $200,000 to fund the salary of a Recreation Coordinator.
$62,000 of the remaining $84,000 left from the $200,000 of revenue will be used to purchase a John Deere 1600 riding mower. Overbay said that the new mower will be able to mow playing fields in a third of the time workers are currently able to.
“It currently takes 33 minutes for us to mow one athletic field, this new equipment will cut 11 minutes per field giving us three fields mowed for the time of one,” said Overbay. “There is an opportunity to utilize the equipment here as opposed to having to hire even more staff to work at a slower rate.”
The remaining $20,000-$22,000 dollars will be used to fund the pay for the part time CCPR employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.