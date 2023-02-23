ELKTON — If you are a born problem solver, if you like to help people figure things out, or if you are often known as the voice of reason your skills would be valuable to Cecil County Community Mediation Services.
Registration is open now for the upcoming training sessions in basic mediation.
“No experience is needed, just a willingness to learn, a willingness to give back and a willingness to give of their time,” said Kathy Glace, executive director of the non-profit that provides free mediation services. “They need a passion for community service.”
Those that complete the training can then decide which area t focus that service. Glace said one of the most-needed is in the Attendance Mediation and Truancy Diversion Program which helps learn why children are not going to school on a regular basis and finds ways to help.
There are also programs connected to both the Cecil County Circuit and District Courts, Family Mediation, Prison and Recovery Re-Entry Mentoring Programs, Conflict Awareness for Students and Individualized Education Program (IEP) Meeting Facilitation Programs.
Start the process by sending an email to info@cecilmediation.org asking to join in the training. From there you will be sent the invitation to join. The deadline to send that email is March 1.
Training is six eight-hour sessions beginning March 24 and ending — weather or other conditions permitting — April 8. Upon completion, there will be a graduation ceremony and certification awarded.
“Mediation is a challenging and rewarding service to offer others,” Glace said. “It’s free to all regardless of their ability to pay to assure equal justice.”
