ELKTON — A Cecil County man caught with a loaded handgun and small amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl when investigators searched his vehicle near North East in May is facing more than 15 years in sentences after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
The defendant — Christopher M. Garland, 32, of the 400 block of Champlain Road near North East — entered Alford pleas to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance (fentanyl) on Tuesday during a Cecil County Circuit Court hearing, court records show.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes accepted Garland’s Alford pleas and, after Assistant State’s Attorney Harold Scott presented the state’s statement of fact, the judge found Garland guilty of the two offenses. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed seven related criminal charges against Garland.
Garland’s firearm conviction is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It carries a mandatory five-year penalty; however, according to court records, prosecutors withdrew their mandatory-penalty notice during the plea hearing. Garland’s drug possession sentence carries a maximum four-year sentence.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 5.
Garland wasn’t the focus of the investigation that led to his arrest in early May, according to court records. He happened to show up on the scene while members of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Street Level Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance on another man, court records indicate.
The main focus of that investigation was Christopher M. Allen, 35, of the unit block of Zion Acres Road near North East. Allen is facing 10 criminal charges in connection with that investigation, seven of which are felonies, including distribution of a heroin-fentanyl mix and three counts of possession of a large amount of a controlled and dangerous substance, court records show. Allen’s jury trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 19.
After developing Allen as a suspect, SLCU investigators applied for a warrant to search his residence in the unit block of Zion Acres Road and his black 2007 BMW, police said. A Cecil County Circuit Court judge, in turn, granted them the search warrant, police added.
Then, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on May 4, SLCU prepared to serve the warrant allowing them to search Allen’s car, which investigators had tracked to the parking lot of the Best Western hotel in the unit block of Elwoods Road, north of North East, according to police. Cecil County Drug Task Force agents and detectives with the Maryland State Police Special Investigations Section were assisting the SLCU members, police noted.
Before investigators could serve the search warrant, however, Garland purportedly entered the picture — driving into the hotel parking lot in a black Chevrolet Impala, court records show.
“Investigators then observed Allen exit the hotel, wearing a black back pack, and walk into the parking lot and meet with Garland, who then exited the Impala, both appearing to the be engaged in what investigators believed to be a pending drug transaction,” according to court records.
At that time, investigators detained Allen and Garland, police said. Then they executed the search warrant relating to Allen and his BMW, police added.
Investigators confiscated 109 blue wax stamped bags holding approximately 40 grams of suspect heroin/fentanyl, after finding them inside the back pack, where they also located a plastic bag holding about 17 grams of suspect methamphetamine, according to the charging document. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
Also inside that back pack, investigators found an operational digital scale marked by “suspect meth residue” and a cell phone, police said. While searching Allen’s car, police added, investigators found a magnetic box that had been affixed to the bottom of the driver’s seat.
Then, at about 12:30 p.m. on May 4, approximately one hour later, investigators conducted the court-approved search of Allen’s residence — where they found and seized 1,689 additional baggies containing 577 grams of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, which translates to about a pound and a quarter, according to the charging document. There are approximately 453 grams in one pound and about 113 grams in a quarter-pound.
In addition, investigators found and confiscated $22,277 in cash and a “suspected drug ledger,” court records relating to Allen’s criminal case allege.
As for Garland — an incidental suspect — investigators conducted a probable-cause search of his Impala, after seeing a .22 caliber Rohn handgun “in plain view” on the driver’s side floorboard, police said. The revolver was loaded with six bullets, police added.
Investigators later contacted the Maryland Gun Center and learned that Garland is prohibited from possessing a firearm and, or, ammunition because he had been convicted of possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute, which is a felony offense, according to court records.
In addition, while searching Garland’s Impala, investigators found and confiscated three stamped wax bags holding a small amount of heroin/fentanyl and a plastic bag containing about a half-gram of crack cocaine, court records show.
