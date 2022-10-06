Christopher M. Garland

Garland

ELKTON — A Cecil County man caught with a loaded handgun and small amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl when investigators searched his vehicle near North East in May is facing more than 15 years in sentences after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.

