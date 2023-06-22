Emergency personnel work at the accident scene on Jacob Tome Memorial Highway (Route 276) at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, approximately five hours after a Cecil County man was killed when he lost control of his truck, which was pulling a tanker, and crashed into a utility pole — knocking down power lines, police reported.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
COLORA — A Cecil County man was killed early Thursday morning when his commercial truck, which was pulling a tanker, crashed into a roadside utility pole after he lost control of the vehicle on a Colora highway, according to the Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the victim as Dylan Edwards, 26, of Port Deposit. Edwards was the driver and sole occupant of a 2005 International truck that was pulling a 2003 tanker trailer, police reported, noting that emergency medical service personnel pronounced Edwards dead at the scene of the single-vehicle traffic accident.
MSP troopers assigned to the agency’s North East Barrack were dispatched to the crash scene on the northbound side of Route 276 at Cowan Road shortly before 2:15 a.m. Thursday, police said. Troopers found the tractor-trailer that Edwards had been operating in a wooded area off the northbound side of the highway, police added.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Edwards was pulling a tanker with the tractor-trailer that he was driving in the northbound lane of Route 276 when he inexplicably lost control of the truck, police reported.
The truck then veered off the right side of the highway and crashed into a power line support pole, police said. The support pole broke on impact, causing the power lines to come down and land across the highway, police added.
Maryland Department of Transportation and State Highway Administration personnel responded to the scene and set up a detour, according to police. All lanes on that section of Route 276 remained closed for nearly nine hours, allowing for road crews and troopers assigned to MSP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division to handle the cleanup and the on-scene investigation, police reported.
Information regarding what, if any, contents were inside the tanker was unavailable, as of press time Thursday.
MSP officials reported that an investigation is continuing to determine the “cause and contributing factors” of the fatal crash.
